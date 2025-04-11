Arsenal vs Brentford prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Arsenal will look to follow up a stunning win against Real Madrid when they face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Declan Rice cosplaying as Roberto Carlos against Los Blancos helped Mikel Arteta’s side to a famous 3-0 win on Tuesday night.

Their next challenge is to follow that up with a performance against neighbours Brentford as they look to keep the pressure on Liverpool while praying for a miracle.

In reality, the players know the title is gone and the promise of a Champions League semi-final may make it a little easier to look past this game.

It helps that Arteta’s side is getting healthier, affording him some options to rotate here.

Brentford’s mission is to finish as high up the table as they can, but with an extra Champions League place confirmed and the likelihood of cascading European places, they’ll be eyeing up eighth place.

The Bees are just six points behind Fulham as they visit an Arsenal side who have drawn five of 10 on the back of European duty.





Arsenal vs Brentford prediction:

It’s hard to know how to spin this situation for Arsenal. On the one hand, the Gunners are unbeaten in 10 after Champions League action and should be buzzing.

On the other hand, they have drawn five of those 10, including a 0-0 at home to Everton, and you could forgive them for having one eye on Wednesday’s trip to Madrid.

You can never afford to take Thomas Frank’s team lightly, but they’ve been in no sort of form for the majority of the season.

They did recently win five away games on the spin, but they’ve lost to each of the traditional big-six sides they’ve faced on the road, plus Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Arteta has five or six options on the bench, including Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard, so he can afford to freshen things up without losing too much quality.

Arsenal have dominated this fixture in recent seasons, winning six times and drawing once. Based on all of the above, it’s hard to make a case for Brentford.

And yet, we can’t shake the feeling that Arteta may be tempted to make as many as six changes to prioritise the Champions League.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal’s starting line-up for the 1-1 draw away to Everton offers plenty of clues as to how Arteta may play this one.

He may look to avoid disrupting the partnership of Jakub Kiwior and William Saliba in the heart of the defence, though Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko may start either side of them.

Declan Rice could be rested if his knock is of any concern, in which case Thomas Partey may be an option. Jorginho is likely to be handed another start as Mikel Merino drops into the midfield.

It’s all change up top as Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling flank makeshift forward Leandro Trossard.

Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are ruled out due to injury.

Arsenal expected line-up

Raya – White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko – Rice, Jorginho, Merino – Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling

Brentford team news

Brentford are expected to be without the services of Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva, Fabio Carvalho, Gustavo Nunes and Igor Thiago.

Frank may field an unchanged back four of Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Sepp van den Berg and Keane Lewis-Potter.

Vitaly Janelt and Yehor Yarmoliuk have taken turns lining up in midfield recently, though the former may be preferred for his defensive attributes in such a game.

Bryan Mbeumo, who has 21 goal involvements this season, will join Yoane Wissa, who has 17 goal contributions of his own, plus Mikkel Damsgaard and Kevin Schade in attack.

Brentford expected line-up

Flekken – Ajer, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter – Norgaard, Janelt – Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade – Wissa

Arsenal vs Brentford: How to watch and listen

Arsenal vs Brentford will be shown live on Sky Sports UHDR, Main Event and Premier League at 17:30 on Saturday, April 12. Radio commentary will be provided by BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Arsenal vs Brentford stats:

– Both teams have scored in five consecutive meetings at the Emirates.

– Three Premier League meetings at the Emirates have finished 2-1, 2-1 and 1-1.

– Arsenal have won 12, drawn two, and lost one of their previous 15 London derbies.

– Arsenal are unbeaten in seven meetings, winning six and drawing one.

– Arsenal’s have won five and drawn five on the back of a Champions League fixture.

– Brentford recently won five consecutive Premier League away matches.

– The Bees have lost seven of their last nine London derbies.