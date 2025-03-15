Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Super Sunday kicks off with a classic Premier League fixture as Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are in poor spirits as they head into the weekend following the collapse of their Premier League title bid.

Yes, the Mikel Arteta’s men are making good progress in the Champions League, but let’s face it, their recent form on the domestic front has been seriously disappointing.

Home defeat to West Ham and consecutive draws to Nottingham Forest and Man United have left the Gunners a massive 15 points behind league leaders Liverpool. A run which has left their title ambition in tatters.

Arteta came close to the Premier League crown for the last two seasons, but it appears that third time will most certainly not be the charm for the Spaniard.

Instead, Chelsea will be looking to pile on the misery. The Blues head to the Emirates Stadium in super form having won their last four games across all competitions.

Enzo Maresca’s men might not be involved in the title race, however they can smell Arsenal’s blood. The Blues are just six points behind their city rivals and if their strong form continues, who’s to say they can’t go on and overtake the Gunners in the final weeks of the season.

If that wasn’t enough, Chelsea are also making solid progress in Europe, recently booking their spot in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals with a win over Copenhagen.

The Blues are heavy favourites to win the competition as they prepare to take on Poland’s Legia Warsaw in the last-eight.

Arsenal are also making waves on the continent, but their chances of a European trophy are a lot less realistic. A quarter-final date with Real Madrid awaits Arteta’s men which is not something they can get too enthusiastic about considering the current list of names on their injury list.

Nonetheless, all of Arteta’s attention will be on Chelsea this weekend as the two London giants look to deliver a Sunday thriller. Here, we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of kick off.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal could build a serious five-a-side team with the names they currently have on the sidelines.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are all out with injuries while Raheem Sterling is ineligible for Sunday’s fixture.

Ethan Nwaneri is arguably a tad disappointed to have missed out on selection for Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, but the player is expected to feature against Chelsea and will undoubtedly look to make an impact.

Arsenal expected line-up

Chelsea team news

Chelsea have got their own injury problems to worry about. Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu, Noni Madueke and Omari Kellyman are all out for Sunday’s derby with injuries.

Mykhaylo Mudryk will also miss the trip to the Emirates Stadium due to his suspension. Malo Gusto, meanwhile, remains a doubt after missing Chelsea’s last two matches.

Should Gusto remain on the sidelines, the likes of Wesley Fofana or Reece James will be looking to take his spot.

Chelsea expected line-up

Arsenal vs Chelsea: How to watch and listen

Sunday’s match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage is also available with NOW TV and with the Sky Go App. Live radio coverage will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Arsenal vs Chelsea stats

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Chelsea

This is their longest run without a league defeat to the Blues since a run of 19 matches between 1995 and 2005

Chelsea have lost their last two visits to the Emirates stadium, but they haven’t lost three in a row away against the Gunners since 2003

Since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, Chelsea have only picked up three wins from 19 Premier League away games against teams starting the day above them in the table

Arsenal lost to West Ham in their last home match – they have never lost successive Premier League London derbies at the Emirates

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) pre-match quotes

On the Chelsea game

“I think it’s going to be a very different game and I think the way they develop as a team is very impressive. What Enzo [Maresca] has done and the coaching staff, the amount of talent that they have in the squad, it’s a really tough match. I think we’re at our best as well, a big chance for us to win the game. “

On Raheem Sterling being unavailable

“It’s what it is. We knew about it, he played, he played well, he was contributing to the attacking goals that we scored as well. So, very good. That’s what we need – players in good form, in good spirit, good confidence and certainly that performance is going to help him.”

Enzo Maresca (Chelsea) pre-match quotes

On Cole Palmer’s form

“Cole at the moment struggles to score goals. Of the three guys who score goals for us, two are not available [Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke] and one is available, a bit unlucky and missing goals – but there are other players that are doing well.”

On putting Robert Sanchez back in goal

“It will be Robert playing against Arsenal. Since we started, the idea was not to change the keeper, but we have had to be flexible with our gameplan since arriving. I think Robert needs some days off, or at least a rest mentally. Now he is back, we hope not to change until the end – but I also am happy with both keepers.”

Arsenal vs Chelsea referee stats:

Chris Kavanagh will be the man in the middle for Sunday’s big London derby, making it his 19th Premier League match of the season. The official averages just over five bookings a match having dished out 95 cards across his 18 matches in the competition.

Kavanagh took charge of last weekend’s big game at the City Ground as Nottingham Forest picked up a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Bad news for Chelsea fans is that his last involvement with the Blues saw them lost 3-0 away at Brighton back in February. His last involvement with Arsenal came all the way back in January when he officiated their 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction: