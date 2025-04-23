Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Arsenal and Crystal Palace both have season defining games coming up in the next week, but both will have to shift their attention to Premier League duties this Wednesday night.

The Gunners have long since given up on the Premier League title and are solely focused on chasing their first European crown.

Mikel Arteta’s side host PSG on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final – a tie which could make or break Arsenal’s season.

Palace, on the other hand, have got the small matter of an FA Cup semi-final to think about. Considering the Eagles have never won a major trophy, this is without a doubt their biggest fixture since the 2015/16 FA Cup final which they lost to Manchester United.

Before both teams can start thinking about those massive encounters, they cannot overlook Wednesday’s Premier League fixture.

For Arsenal, this is an opportunity to keep the momentum train going. The Gunners are unbeaten in 11 games across all competitions, last tasting defeat back in February against West Ham of all teams.

Arteta’s men have won three of their last four games – two of those against Real Madrid. Bagging another win certainly wouldn’t do any harm as Arsenal prepare to host a dangerous PSG side.

Palace, meanwhile, have had an absolute stinker over Easter. Oliver Glasner’s were on an eight-match unbeaten run until the start of April, but their defence have since gone missing.

A 5-2 defeat to Man City, a 5-0 thrashing at Newcastle and a goalless draw at home against Bournemouth is all they have to show for their holiday efforts.

A late Easter resurrection against Arsenal would put the Eagles in a good place before their FA Cup semi-final showdown. However, another heavy defeat would see them travel to Wembley in particularly poor spirits.





Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction

It’s hard to look past Arsenal in this one. The Gunners are in good form, they’re strong at home and they’re taking on a side that is in a particularly sticky situation.

Head-to-head matches make for poor reading if you’re a Palace fan, with Arsenal winning six in a row.

If that wasn’t enough, the Gunners have scored 13 goals in the last three meetings with Palace alone, conceding just three in the process.

All the stats, numbers and facts point to an Arsenal victory and we’re putting our chips on a home win and over 2.5 goals.

Arsenal team news

Expect Arsenal to make few changes as they look ahead to their Champions League date with PSG.

Bukayo Saka, for instance, was on the receiving end of a red-card challenge last Sunday and is likely to be replaced by Ethan Nwaneri.

The Gunners are without Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes and Takehiro Tomiyasu who all miss out through injuries.

Riccardo Calafiori is also out with a knee problem, though the Italian could return in time for the PSG encounter.

Arsenal expected line-up

Crystal Palace team news

American international Chris Richards will miss out through suspension after picking up a red card against Bournemouth last weekend. This opens the door for Nathaniel Clyne who could feature in the back three.

Adam Wharton is being carefully managed following his recent troubles, meaning Jefferson Lerma is in line for a start in midfield.

Elsewhere, Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad are both out for the remainder of the season.

Crystal Palace expected line-up

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: How to watch and listen

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace will be shown live on Sky Sports UHD, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 20:00 on Wednesday, April 23. There will be full match commentary on talkSPORT.





Arsenal vs Crystal Palace stats

– Arsenal have won their last five Premier League games against Crystal Palace

– Arsenal have scored 13 goals in their last three games against Crystal Palace in all competitions

– Crystal Palace have lost their last two league visits to the Emirates by an aggregate score of 9-1

– Arsenal have lost just three of their last 36 home Premier League matches

– Crystal Palace have won three Premier League London derbies this season