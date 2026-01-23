‘It shocks me to death’ – Merson makes Arsenal vs Man Utd prediction after Carrick’s impressive start

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has struggled to “make a case” for Man Utd beating the Gunners this weekend despite the Red Devils impressive win over Man City.

Man Utd got off to the perfect start under interim boss Michael Carrick last Saturday as they beat arch-rivals Man City 2-0 in a match they could have won by more.

The Red Devils moved up to fifth in the Premier League but remain 15 points behind Arsenal, who are the current leaders, with Mikel Arteta’s side seven points ahead of nearest rivals Man City and Aston Villa.

Man Utd travel to the Emirates Stadium over the weekend in a much different test with Arsenal losing just two matches all season, both away from home.

And Merson is expecting a very comfortable victory for Arsenal despite Carrick’s impressive victory over City in his first fixture.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “It absolutely shocks me to death when people say this is now a massively different game after Manchester United beat City last weekend. In all honesty, I’d be surprised if Arsenal don’t win this.

“Arsenal won 3-1 away from home to one of the best teams in Italy in midweek. They went to Chelsea and scored three in the EFL cup not long ago. So I don’t buy the claim that facing Manchester United at home is ‘difficult’ for Arsenal.

“Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus scoring against Inter is great news for Arsenal. I think Gyokeres needs to come off the bench in the next few games. When the defenders are tired, the game will open up for him and he can make an impact. So it’s better if he comes on for the final 20 minutes.

“I can’t seem to make a case for Manchester United even after their win over City. Don’t get me wrong, they played well in that game. But Arsenal are just superior. Manchester United win one game and people say they can trouble Arsenal? I don’t get that one bit!

“If you told me I had to bet on one team to win this weekend, I’d actually go Arsenal. Everything points to a win for Mikel Arteta’s men here. They are just so good at home. 29 points from 11 games at the Emirates. Even when they looked so bad against Liverpool, they did not lose.

“Manchester United beat City because they were able to outrun their rivals. They won’t be able to do that against Arsenal.

“Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Manchester United.”

But Michael Owen insists he fancies Man Utd against Arsenal at the weekend as the Red Devils are suited to playing against the better teams in the Premier League.

Owen told Premier League Productions: “Now they’re going to go to Arsenal and it’s going to be pretty similar.

“They’re going to be out of possession for a lot of the time. They’re going to be sitting deep.

“Suits their back four’s back form massively and they’re going to have pace on the attack.”

Owen added: “So, actually, this game, I actually fancy Manchester United at the moment against the better teams.

“I think they really suit sucking up pressure and hitting with pace on the attack.

“Now, over time, they’re going to have to develop and beat the lesser teams, let’s say, in the league.

“But I don’t think they’re going to be scared of going to Arsenal and sitting back and playing to their strengths like they did at the weekend.”