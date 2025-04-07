Arsenal vs Real Madrid prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Arsenal look to take down 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid in the first leg of the showpiece competition’s quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Arsenal’s trophy cabinet is looking quite bare at the moment, it’s highly likely that they’ll be the bridesmaid for a third successive season in the Premier League, they were denied a trip to Wembley by eventual Carabao Cup winners Newcastle and limped out the FA Cup at the first hurdle against a disjointed Man United side.

Mikel Arteta has won just one trophy in his tenure, the 2020 FA Cup, and will be eager to add to that and it seems this is last chance saloon for a 2025 addition to the Gunners’ rich history trophy wins.

They face a task the size of Mount Everest to do that though, with Real Madrid rocking up to North London and Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to work his magic once again to extend his record as the manager with the most European titles. He currently has five to his name including three in Spain’s capital.

Madrid may not be in the greatest of form, drawing 4-4 against Real Sociedad in a Copa Del Rey classic and losing 2-1 to Valencia in their most recent outings, but their team is littered with star quality, who can take the game away from you in the time it takes to warm up a microwave ready meal.

Arteta has made Arsenal a tricky customer, almost a bit like a Tony Pulis team (sorry Arsenal fans), rock solid at the back and masters of the set-piece goal, but they do need to up their game to beat the best.

Bukayo Saka’s return to fitness is timely, but can he help his side outwit the likes of Bellingham, Mbappe and co?

We’ve taken a deep dive into this intriguing Champions League fixture with predictions, team news and details on TV coverage available below.





Arsenal vs Real Madrid prediction

Goals haven’t been on the agenda recently where Arsenal have been involved, with their last seven league fixtures all producing under 3.5 goals.

As we mentioned earlier Real Madrid have been involved in plenty of goalscoring antics lately, but Arsenal keep things very tight at the Emirates and we think under 3.5 goals is on the cards once again.

This is a huge challenge for Mikel Arteta’s men and we think that Real’s knowhow in the competition could hand them the edge.

They have won it twice in the last three years and even if they don’t play well, they have a knack of getting the job done.

We think Real to win by a one goal margin is a good bet, as that has been the margin of the result in eight of their last nine games across all competitions.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal are without several first-teamers due to injury, with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz amongst the attacking absentees and they are also missing key defenders Ricardo Calfiori and Gabriel.

Bukayo Saka could make his first start since returning from injury after two substitute appearances against Fulham and Everton, while Raheem Sterling is unavailable due to suspension.

Mikel Merino has been filling the void up front due to the injuries to Havertz and Jesus, expect him to start there again.

Jakub Kiwior stepped up to fill the gap left by Gabriel against Everton, he could start again.

Arsenal predicted line-up

(4-3-3) Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Partey, Odegaard; Saka, Merino, Trossard

Real Madrid team news

Aurelien Tchouameni is unavailable to Real as he picked up a yellow card suspension in the round-of-16 win against Atletico Madrid.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are both injured and won’t feature.

Thibaut Courtois missed the defeat to Valencia on Saturday due to a muscular issue he sustained on international duty for Belgium, but he should return to start against Arsenal.

Ferland Mendy has recently been out with a muscle injury, but could return in this one.

Real Madrid predicted line-up

(4-2-3-1) Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: How to watch and listen

The game will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, while there will be live commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live.





Arsenal vs Real Madrid stats

– The two sides have just met twice in their history, in the 2005/06 edition of the Champions League.

– Those two meetings were a last-16 tie, which Arsenal won 1-0 on aggregate, the away leg saw them triumph 1-0 at the Bernabeu through a goal from Thierry Henry and the return leg was a 0-0 draw at Highbury.

– Real Madrid have won the Champions League in two of the past three seasons and the last time they failed to reach the semi-finals was in 2019/20.

– Arsenal are yet to win the competition, they have not reached the semi-finals since 2008/09.

– Real have won just three of their last six 90 minute matches across all competitions, while Arsenal are on a seven game unbeaten run (3 W, 4 D)