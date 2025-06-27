Arsenal have made a £34m ‘offer’ for Marc Casado and are now ‘waiting for an answer’ from Barcelona, who are thought to be open to his transfer this summer.

The Gunners have already agreed to sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Brentford’s Christian Norgaard having agreed respective £51m and £9m deals to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield, but the Spanish boss is also very keen on Casado, who enjoyed a breakout season for Barcelona last term.

A report last week claimed Arsenal had ‘already taken the first step’ in a bid to sign Casado having ‘officially asked Barcelona if they’re willing to negotiate for the young midfielder’.

Arsenal reportedly deem the 21-year-old as ‘the perfect profile for Premier League football’ and have been encouraged by his reduced role under Hansi Flick in the second half of last season.

The report stated:

‘The return of Marc Bernal and the assured continuity of Frenkie De Jong, Barça has covered the pivot position. Even Eric García or Gavi can occupy the position. This opens the possibility of a temporary or even permanent exit, especially if an important offer arrives that can help the club balance its accounts.’

‘British sources’ told Nacional that ‘Arteta has expressly requested reports on Casado’, with the Spaniard ‘appreciating his defensive intensity and tactical versatility’ and now the same outlet claims Arsenal are now ‘waiting for an answer’ from Barcelona having ‘made an offer of €40m’.

It’s claimed ‘Arteta sees Casado as a perfect compliment to Zubimendi’ and that the young midfielder ‘meets the requirements’ at the Emirates of ‘adding a young profile with defensive reliability’.

While Barcelona would prefer to keep Casado, the arrivals of Joan Garcia and Nico Williams means they ‘need to lighten the payroll’ and the La Liga giants accept that he ‘represents a golden opportunity to deposit money without dismantling the main base of the team’.

It’s further claimed that the competition from Bernal and De Jong for a spot in the team has left Casado ‘in no man’s land: valued, but without real space’.

On Casado’s thoughts on departing the club, the report adds: