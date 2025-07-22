Arsenal waiting in wings to hijack Chelsea for 19 G/A midfielder with talks ‘set’

Arsenal are reportedly ‘attentive’ to the situation of a Bundesliga midfield star who Chelsea are ‘set for club-to-club negotiations’ over this week.

Premier League interest in RB Leipzig midfielder Simons has been known for a while. Of late, it was suggested that his representatives had approached Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea over a deal.

It’s believed there have been talks between Simons‘ representatives and each of those sides.

It has also been suggested that the attacking midfielder is very open to a move to England this summer, and Leipzig are seemingly willing to let him go. As per GIVEMESPORT, he’s valued there at £65million, though that could be ‘reduced later in the window’.

Currently, Chelsea look as though they are the most advanced towards Simons. Multiple outlets have suggested that the Blues are set for ‘club-to-club talks’ for the midfielder.

But both they and Arsenal have been wanting to be notified about his situation ‘since the start of June’ and Arsenal hijacking their London rivals cannot be ruled out.

Indeed, while Chelsea talks will soon take place, the Gunners are ‘attentive’ to Simons’ situation. They are not yet at an advanced stage, and it’s believed ‘outgoings will be crucial’ for a potential move.

It seems there is no threat to either side from Barcelona. Simons spent time in their academy, and it’s reported that he would ‘love to go back’ there, but this summer was never a likely option.

Though there have been reports linking the Leipzig man back to the Spanish giants, it’s said they are ‘wide of the mark’.

With the midfielder also believed to be looking for a Premier League move, that seems a more likely course of action than a move to Barcelona, where financial issues would surely have made a move tough, anyway.

At the moment, Chelsea seem to be in the lead, not only because they are in talks with Simons’ entourage and will soon speak to Leipzig, but as the star is said to have ‘opened doors’ to a move there after initial contact.

Despite several arrivals in attacking positions at Stamford Bridge this summer, he seemingly feels he can break into the first team.

With Arsenal still waiting in the wings, the move is not a certainty, but Chelsea currently seem best placed to gain the services of a man who was directly involved in 19 goals last season.

