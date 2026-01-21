‘Proved me wrong’ – Walcott stunned by ‘really surprising’ Arsenal star after Inter Milan win

Theo Walcott attends The European Premiere of Cirque du Soleil's 'ALEGRIA - In A New Light' at Royal Albert Hall.

Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has hailed Leandro Trossard for proving him wrong and becoming a reliable part of Mikel Arteta’s side this season.

The Gunners beat the Serie A side 3-1 in the San Siro on Tuesday night as the Gunners continued their perfect record in the competition this season.

Arsenal, who are top of the Champions League league phase with a perfect seven wins from seven, are also leading the Premier League by seven points to second-placed Manchester City.

A brace from Gabriel Jesus and Viktor Gyokeres’ third Champions League goal of the season gave Arsenal all three points against Inter.

Trossard has contributed 14 goal involvements in 27 matches in all competitions this season and Walcott has been pleasantly surprised by his performances.

Walcott told Amazon Prime: “There were rumours of Leandro Trossard moving on, and Martinelli as well.

“That was a position I thought was up for grabs but they have proved me wrong.

“They’ve both really picked up their levels, they are both competing in a healthy environment as well. It’s been a kind of ‘I’ll score more than you’ but in a good way.

“Leandro Trossard is the player I’ve really been impressed with because he’s different to everyone else they have got on that left-hand side.

“Martinelli has pace, and you can’t teach that, but Leandro picks up spaces, and what I really like about him is he’s so calm.

“You’re not quite sure what you’re going to get from him, and he’s been so consisent and it’s really surprising.”

When asked about Trossard’s displays this season, Wayne Rooney added: “I think Trossard, as Theo said, has been excellent this season and he’s a difficult player to pick up.

“He drifts into the number ten position, at times he stays out wide. He can use both feets and scores big goals, so I think he’s been excellent.”

Reacting to their latest Champions League victory against Inter, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “Very proud of the team, obviously. We talked before the game that we needed a special performance, a very complete performance against a top side and we certainly done that tonight.

“The lineup was about trying to be better than them and we knew that we would have to navigate through different stages of the game.

“The way we manage the game, the way we control the game in a very good way and we knew that we were going to have to do that on the pitch and through the subs.”