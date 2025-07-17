Arsenal walk away from two deals after they fail to ‘reach an agreement’ in transfer blow

Arsenal have walked away from deals to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha, according to reports.

The Gunners have been very active in the transfer market for most of the summer but there has been an increased amount of speculation in the last fortnight.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta have already brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard so far this summer.

Deals for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke and Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera are set to be completed soon, while Arsenal are edging closer to agreeing a fee with Sporting CP for Viktor Gyokeres.

Fabrizio Romano brought a short update on Gyokeres on Wednesday, he said: “Still negotiating the add-ons with talks ongoing in London. Arsenal remain calm and optimistic.”

There have been rumours that Arsenal could still go for another winger plus Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer with Real Madrid star Rodrygo being linked.

The Brazilian has fallen down the pecking order under Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid and ther are rumours that he could be made available for transfer this summer.

There have been rumours he would command a fee of €100m with Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Liverpool also thought to be interested.

However, Spanish publication Cadena Ser claim that the ‘options’ at Arsenal to get a deal over the line for Rodrygo have ‘closed’ with Real Madrid not ‘considering any possible exits’.

The report adds: ‘According to sources close to Arsenal, the situation between the Brazilian and the London club is becoming very complicated. We’re not saying it’s impossible, but Mikel Arteta’s team couldn’t wait to see Rodrygo improve, to see him put on the market.

‘The signings of Madueke and Gyökeres have complicated things considerably. Arsenal’s options are closed, and therefore, either Liverpool will go for him because Newcastle won’t sell Isak, or the Brazilian will have to leave Real Madrid in August for a lesser team . For now, Real Madrid isn’t considering any possible exits.’

And German publication Bild have brought news of another player that Arsenal have had to end negotiations for, with Arteta interested in bringing former Fulham defensive midfielder Palhinha back to the Premier League from Bayern Munich.

Bayern ‘need a few sales’ to finance their summer transfer window and ‘there was almost a major transfer just before the Club World Cup’ with Arsenal interested in Palhinha.

The report adds that ‘concrete figures’ were ‘discussed’ with the 30-year-old ‘high on their list for a defensive midfield position’ even with the signing of Zubimendi.

Arsenal ‘had their sights set on the Portuguese primarily because of his familiarity with the Premier League from his time at Fulham’ but ‘ultimately couldn’t reach an agreement’.