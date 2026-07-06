Ex-Man Utd man emerges as mind-blowing Arsenal target as they look to replace White

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal have added Aaron Wan-Bissaka to their list of right-back targets this summer as they look to replace Ben White, according to reports.

The Gunners were crowned Premier League champions last season as Mikel Arteta ended the Gunners’ run of 22 years without a title.

Arsenal now have the added revenue from winning the Premier League title and reaching the final of the Champions League, where they lost on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners are biding their time to get the right signings through the door this summer with many of their rivals already making additions.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier in the summer that Arsenal are looking to make three or four quality signings with right-back one of the positions on their list.

Romano said: “Arsenal are still very satisfied with what they did [in January], but in the summer they’re going to be busy.

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“I think there could be three, four signings for Arsenal, also based on exits, but there will be movement up front. I already told you, winger is an absolute priority for Arsenal. A striker is a possibility, in midfield and at right-back.

“Arsenal have been searching for players since January already, that in January they didn’t find the right opportunity, and so they didn’t want to waste their money.”

It has previously been reported that Arsenal right-back White could leave with former Leeds United man ousted out of the starting XI by Jurrien Timber.

White is likely to have a number of options if the Gunners do allow him to leave with Arsenal actively pursuing a new right-back this summer.

Former Man Utd defender Wan-Bissaka becomes a target for Arsenal

But our colleagues at TEAMtalk have revealed a shock target with Arsenal considering a move to sign West Ham defender Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka is one of 11 targets being weighed up at right-back with the Gunners ‘preparing for the possibility’ of White leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer.

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Despite White suffering a bad knee injury towards the end of last season, Arsenal are ‘pressing ahead with plans to strengthen at right-back’.

TEAMtalk name Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa, Barcelona’s Jules Kounde, Real Madrid’s Raul Asencio, Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza, RB Leipzig’s Lutsharel Geertruida, Roma’s Wesley, Monaco’s Vanderson, Feyenoord’s Givairo Read, Newcastle’s Tino Livramento and Sporting CP’s Ivan Fresneda as other targets.

A move for former Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka is ‘generating significant internal discussion’ at Arsenal with sources telling TEAMtalk that the DR Congo international is expected to become available this summer after West Ham;s relegation to the Championship.

The report adds: ‘Sources indicate there is a belief within the club that his profile could complement Timber well, offering Arteta another reliable defensive option capable of handling elite wide players.’

TEAMtalk make it clear that ‘no final decision has been made’ but that Arsenal are ‘carrying out detailed background work on the defender and are keeping him firmly under consideration as they shape their shortlist’.

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