Arsenal could hijack a developing Manchester United move for a midfielder whose transfer value has doubled in just one year, according to reports.

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk brought news earlier on Thursday of Man Utd stepping up their pursuit of West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes.

The 21-year-old Portugal international is on the Red Devils’ transfer shortlist, with Man Utd intending to make not one but two major additions in central areas this summer.

Initial discussions with Fernandes’ camp have taken place and the feedback Man Utd have received has been overwhelmingly positive.

Indeed, sources revealed Fernandes is ‘extremely keen’ on joining Man Utd where he would play Champions League football.

The chance to play alongside his idol and fellow Portuguese, Bruno Fernandes, also appeals greatly to the Hammers ace.

However, a fresh update from The Times makes sobering reading for Man Utd, and it’s thanks to Arsenal.

Arsenal want £80m-rated Mateus Fernandes

They revealed Mikel Arteta’s champions-in-waiting are ready to swoop in and barge Man Utd aside.

The report’s headline read: ‘Mateus Fernandes wanted by Arsenal – and West Ham may have to sell.’

West Ham are staring down the barrel of relegation and if dropping a division, they’ll have to offload many of their best players to balance the books. Fernandes very much fits that billing.

The midfielder cost roughly £40m when signed from Southampton one year ago, and in what has been a campaign of doom and gloom for the Hammers, he’s been among the few bright sparks.

Accordingly, he’s now understood to be valued around the £80m mark by West Ham. Part of the reason for that sky high valuation stems from Southampton holding a 15 percent sell-on clause in the player’s contract.

In any case, West Ham’s bargaining position would be severely weakened if they do drop a division and clubs like Man Utd and Arsenal would no doubt attempt to negotiate a lower fee.

Mikel Arteta wants more technical options

Explaining why Arsenal are zeroing in on the Man Utd target, the report noted Arteta wants to sign a more technical midfielder to take the place of Christian Norgaard.

The Dane was a surprise arrival last summer, though has featured for just 56 minutes in the Premier League this season.

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It could be a case of one season and done at the Emirates, with the report stressing he’d be the one sacrificed if Fernandes joins.

The defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup final, and more specifically the manner of the loss, has reportedly stuck with Arteta and his coaching staff.

Arsenal now want more of a finesse option to compliment Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi in the middle, and in Fernandes, they could also land a blow on Man Utd if sealing a deal too.

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