Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Arsenal’s “focus” ahead of this winter transfer window as they are “getting closer” to an “agreement”.

The north London outfit are in a great position as they look to end their prolonged trophy drought this season.

Arsenal are 15 games unbeaten in all competitions since their 1-0 loss to Liverpool at the end of August. This has seen them move clear at the top of the Premier League table, while they have advanced in the Carabao Cup and have a perfect record in the Champions League group stages.

Mikel Arteta‘s side are helped by the club’s brilliant recruitment over the past couple of years. Their £250m spend in the summer arguably completed their squad as they have quality options in every position and are equipped to fight for multiple trophies this season.

Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze were among their most notable signings in the summer, but it has been suggested that they could sign a new left winger in January or next summer to be an upgrade on Leandro Trossard and/or Gabriel Martinelli.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has been mooted as an option as he has fallen in the pecking order over the past 18 months and has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Rodrygo ‘wants to leave’ Real Madrid next year and Arsenal ‘want to sign him’ in an ‘ambitious move’.

The report claims:

‘Arsenal are back in the spotlight with an ambitious move. The English club have reignited their interest in Rodrygo Goes , whose situation at Real Madrid is once again generating buzz in the transfer market . ‘According to recent reports, the Brazilian is seriously considering a change of scenery due to his lack of playing time under Xabi Alonso, which opens up an opportunity that the London club wants to take advantage of as soon as possible.’

However, Romano has insisted that their “focus” is on new contracts for key players as they are “getting closer” to tying Bukayo Saka to a new long-term deal.

“Arsenal, in January, unless there is some problem or some issue or some injury, we never know in football, but at the moment Arsenal are very happy with the squad they have, very happy also with the attitude of the players,” Romano said on the Here We Go podcast.

“At the moment, it’s very quiet. Arsenal’s focus is on contracts. Bukayo Saka, expected to sign a new contract at Arsenal until 2030 as soon as possible. The agreement is getting closer. It’s not signed or done yet, but it will get done.

“Then there is Jurrien Timber. Arsenal are also negotiating with Timber over a new deal. And then also Declan Rice.

“For Rice, it’s not an urgent situation, but I think in the next months discussions will start between Rice and Arsenal over a new contract.”

“Arsenal, more than on new players, are focused on keeping the players they have while doing fantastic at the moment this season.”