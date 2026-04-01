Arsenal want £109m trio of talented youngsters as Berta looks to future-proof squad

Kennet Eichhorn, Nathaniel Brown and Jean-Matteo Bahoya have been linked with Arsenal.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are looking to sign three talented Bundesliga talents in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a brilliant season, despite recently losing the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City, with Mikel Arteta’s side currently nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table and into the quarter-finals of both the FA Cup and Champions League.

After spending over £250m last summer, Arsenal are set to splash more money in the upcoming window with their finances likely to be boosted from their success.

The Gunners could also have to sell with Gabriel Martinelli, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Gabriel Jesus among the players linked with moves away from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal could look to the future when they make signings in the summer with Sport Bild (via Sport Witness) claiming that sporting director Andrea Berta is after a trio of Bundesliga youngsters.

16-year-old Kennet Eichhorn at Hertha Berlin has caught the Gunners’ attention with Eintracht Frankfurt wary of ‘mega competition’ from Arsenal and other clubs as they push to sign the defensive midfielder.

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TEAMtalk has previously revealed that Arsenal and Manchester United are ‘in contact’ over a potential move for the £17m-rated Eichhorn amid a ‘growing transfer frenzy’.

Arsenal ‘are keen’ on Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown too with the Bundesliga side looking for at least €65m (£57m) for the left-back in the summer.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old with Brown ‘widely expected to leave’ Frankfurt in the summer;

Sport Witness adds that Arsenal are also ‘tracking’ Frankfurt winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya with the 20-year-old impressing this season by contributing three goals and four assists in the Bundesliga this term.

If Arsenal want to get their hands on the Frankfurt youngster it is likely to set them back around €40m (£35m) and the Gunners ‘appear to be positioning themselves and considering their options’.

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One player Arsenal are unlikely to sign this summer is Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the French side are keen to keep him at Parc des Princes.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “He’s captaining Georgia, performing brilliantly, and doing a fantastic job at Paris Saint‑Germain. Honestly, maybe even underrated because sometimes people forget just how consistent he’s been for PSG.

“There have been rumours again about Arsenal being interested. But my understanding is crystal clear: PSG have no intention to open talks for Kvaratskhelia this summer.

“They love him – his attitude, professionalism, consistency. And remember, he joined from Napoli only 14 months ago, in January 2025. So PSG want to enjoy him much longer.

“Of course, Arsenal are expected to strengthen up front – maybe a striker, maybe a winger – but not Kvaratskhelia. Nothing concrete between Arsenal and PSG on this one.”