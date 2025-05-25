According to reports, Arsenal are plotting a ‘shock’ deal to re-sign one of their former players amid ‘fears’ regarding a key Gunners star.

There is expected to be a significant squad overhaul at Arsenal this summer as Mikel Arteta‘s side have endured a disappointing campaign in 2024/25.

Injuries have hampered the Gunners, but their performances in the Premier League have not been good enough as they have failed to mount a serious challenge to champions Liverpool.

In the Champions League, Arsenal showed what they are capable of, but they need three or four key additions to take the final step to winning the Premier League or another trophy.

Arsenal are focusing on strengthening in forward positions as they need a new striker and winger, while they are also expected to sign a centre-midfielder amid interest in Martin Zubimendi.

If reports are to be believed, Arsenal could also enter the market for a new goalkeeper.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who is attracting interest across Europe and has a £25m release clause.

It has been suggested that he could join Arsenal to be a backup to David Raya, but they may need to replace their current No.1, as The Sun report there are ‘fears’ he may ‘quit’ this summer.

Raya is said to be on Real Madrid’s ‘shortlist’ to replace Thibaut Courtois, while he’s also on Atletico Madrid’s ‘radar’ to succeed Jan Oblak.

It would be a mighty blow for Arsenal if Raya leaves because he’s been one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers over the past couple of seasons.

Should Raya leave, the report claims Arsenal ‘want’ to re-sign former Gunners star Emiliano Martinez from Premier League rivals Aston Villa in an ’emergency’ deal.

This would be a huge ‘shock’ as he was sold to Aston Villa for around £20m in 2020 after Arteta decided to stand by Bernd Leno as his No.1 after the Argentinian international had a run of games at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Martinez’s form has dipped this season and it has been widely reported that he will be sold this summer as Aston Villa look to avoid a breach of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with Man Utd as a potential replacement for Andre Onana, but Arsenal are ‘lining up a return transfer’.

