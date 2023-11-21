Arsenal ‘want to keep’ 25yo as Bayern seek ‘immediate’ deal with Man Utd man too expensive

Bayern Munich ‘will keep monitoring’ Takehiro Tomiyasu’s situation at Arsenal after pushing ‘extremely’ hard to sign him in the summer, according to reports.

Arsenal signed Tomiyasu from Italian side Bologna for a fee in the region of £15million in the summer of 2021.

Injuries aside, the Japanese international has been an excellent signing made by Mikel Arteta.

Able to play as a wing-back and full-back on either side, Tomiyasu can also slot in as a central defender, making him a very important player.

He has been excellent this season, usurping Oleksandr Zinchenko as Arteta’s starting left-back, which gives him the role of slotting in as an extra midfield player next to Declan Rice and/or Jorginho.

It has now been revealed that there was interest from Bayern in the summer transfer window.

READ MORE: Declan Rice ‘not normal’ as Granit Xhaka ‘BETTER’ at being ‘technically proficient’

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal “absolutely want to keep” the 25-year-old with Bayern likely to try again in January.

“Tomiyasu was a candidate who was very hotly traded at Bayern in the summer. But nothing came of that, and now Bayern would like to get him immediately in January,” Plettenberg said this week.

“(Arsenal) absolutely want to keep him.”

And writing on X on Tuesday, the German journalist said Bayern were ‘extremely pushing’ for Tomiyasu in the summer and the ‘main reason’ for their pursuit is the player’s ‘versatility’.

It is added that the Bundesliga juggernauts ‘would love to sign him in winter’, though Arsenal are very unlikely to let the Japan star leave.

Bayern have been ‘informed’ that he is ‘not for sale’ and Thomas Tuchel will ‘keep monitoring the player’s situation towards a potential move next summer’.

Tomiyasu will represent his country at the Asian Cup in January, which makes Bayern’s pursuit even more difficult.

Plettenberg has also reported interest from Bayern in Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane, though Tomiyasu is viewed as the cheaper option.

“Bayern are actually dealing for Varane. There are no negotiations, but Bayern have discussed the player,” he said.

“Bayern say that the transfer is rather unrealistic because his salary is too high.

“According to our information, he earns around 20 million euros per year. Bayern are still keeping an eye on Varane, but there’s currently no agreement.”

READ MORE: Man Utd winger inevitably tops list of 10 Premier League players in urgent need of a January move