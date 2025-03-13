Arsenal want to add obvious former two-time Premier League winner to bolster their attack for free

Arsenal are hoping use the free agent market to strengthen their attack this summer, according to reports.

Utilising the free market hasn’t been something that they have focused on in recent years, with their last free transfer being the addition of Cedric Soares in 2020 – who failed to bring much success.

They haven’t been afraid to splash the cash since but the lack of a striker has certainly held them back in the past few seasons, missing out on the title in what looks to be three seasons in a row.

Injuries to Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus have all played their part when it comes to falling short this season but with Raheem Sterling set to leave after his loan, there is one potential addition they could look to on a free this summer to add experience and firepower.

According to a report from Sport BILD, Mikel Arteta is keen on reuniting with his former colleague Leroy Sane, who he coached whilst assistant manager at Manchester City.

The German is unlikely to renew his deal and looks set to exit for free this summer. In order to stay, it is likely he would need to take a pay cut and Arsenal are waiting in the wings.

Sane, 29, is a two-time Premier League and three-time Bundesliga champion (set to be four) and despite being brought in and out of the team by Vincent Kompany this season, he still has eight goals and four assists.

His overall record at Bayern reads well, with 56 goals and 50 assists in 209 games, averaging out at a goal contribution just over every two games. Plus, he has managed double digits in both goals and assists in almost all of his seasons at Bayern and has been a versatile figure across the frontline.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365…

👉 Ferdinand warns Man Utd, Arsenal against signing £59m Amorim favourite

👉 Arsenal top scorers against Big Six: Only one player ahead of sensational Saka

👉 Arsenal chief Andrea Berta wants statement signing of ‘inspirational’ £60m Premier League star

Arteta needs more firepower

Arteta’s side have scored the fourth-most goals but have registered the ninth-highest expected goals in the Premier League this season, which suggests they need more firepower in attack.

A lot of that is down to Saka and Gabriel Martinelli’s absences but it is clear what their next steps need to be.

Sane could bring experience and the ability to play on either wing and replace Sterling when he returns to Chelsea after his loan. He can also offer a different threat to Martin Odegaard – who has been overworked.

Multiple strikers have been linked, with Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram or the lower-cost Dusan Vlahovic, whose future at Juventus looks like it is coming to an end this summer.