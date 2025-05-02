Arsenal want playmaker who sparkled in Prem relegation as Odegaard ‘ghosts’ again

Arsenal reportedly want to strengthen their midfield with a shining light in a relegated side from this season amid the struggles Martin Odegaard is facing.

Odegaard has been one of the shining lights in the Gunners’ side under Mikel Arteta. The midfielder was directly involved in 41 goals across the club’s second-placed Premier League finishes of 2022/23 and 2023/24.

But this season, Odegaard has been off the pace, scoring twice and assisting six times in the league, with Arsenal again looking likely to finish second. Had he and others been more effective, they could have given title-winning Liverpool more of a challenge.

The Sun suggests Odegaard’s form is one of the reasons the Gunners are looking into the signing of a new attacking-midfielder, with Leicester’s Bilal El Khannouss named as an option.

It’s stated the 20-year-old is being monitored, with his ‘incredible technique and vision’ having impressed the north Londoners.

It’s believed he would initially be a useful squad addition, and that Leicester have been relegated means he’d come relatively cheap. El Khannouss was involved in four Premier League goals during the tough season for the Foxes, while also registering two FA Cup assists and a goal in the League Cup in his first season in England.

Fixes boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has already stated the midfielder could be a “top player in the Champions League” and Arsenal are currently in the semi-finals of that competition, while they’re also set to confirm their place in it for next season, too.

The need to add other options to the squad beside Odegaard seems necessary at the moment, as he had a poor performance in the first leg of the Champions League semis against Paris Saint-Germain.

Foot Mercato gave him a 3.5/10 rating, and stated he was a ‘real ghost’ in the game.

They added: ‘Very inaccurate on set pieces, Martin Odegaard continually made bad decisions in the game, giving the ball back to the Parisian defence too often in his attempts to put the game forward.

‘He came close to a correction, losing a very dangerous ball after attempting a step-over in front of his area.’

