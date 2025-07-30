Arsenal are ready to sell Leandro Trossard to Borussia Dortmund this summer in order to bring in a La Liga winger, according to reports.

The Gunners have signed six players already this summer with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres all joining.

And they are now turning their attention to outgoings for the time being as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta looks to trim his bloated squad before dipping back into the transfer market.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed on Tuesday that Dortmund are showing an interest in signing Trossard, who has two offers on the table from Premier League clubs, from Arsenal.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Leandro #Trossard. The 30 y/o winger also has two concrete offers from Premier League clubs. A move in this window is possible. #BVB He is under contract at Arsenal until 2027.’

And now Spanish website Fichajes claims that Trossard is ‘the sale’ that Arsenal ‘wants to make’ this summer in order to facilitate a move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

Dortmund hoping to ‘take advantage of the Gunners’ openness to selling him’ and ‘the reason behind this stance in London has a clear name: Rodrygo’.

Arsenal are ‘looking to make room in its squad and secure cash to pursue the signing’ of the Brazilian and they value Trossard at €15m, ‘a price considered reasonable by the German club’s directors’.

The report adds: ‘Trossard’s departure would not only help meet that financial objective but would also allow for a reconfiguration of Arteta’s attack.’

Journalist Charles Watts, who has covered Arsenal for many years, insists losing Trossard would be “an acceptable sacrifice” in order to bring in Eberechi Eze, a player the Gunners have also been heavily linked with.

Watts told Sports Mole: “I think there’s space in the squad for it, especially in [Eberechi] Eze because I just think he’s just different to Ethan. I don’t see Eze blocking Ethan’s pathway. I see both players playing on different sides of the pitches, so there is absolutely a need for it.

“I look at that left eight position especially. It’s not that creative, the options they’ve got there. Declan Rice, brilliant player. Not the most creative player, turning more and more into a box crashing midfielder, which is great, scoring lots of goals. But creativity wise, aside from set pieces, not brilliant. Same goes for Mikel Merino. But a real mercurial playmaker type player to have as an option in that position, Arsenal just don’t have that.

“So they can’t really change games or there’s not really any sort of unpredictability there. It might take a sale – it might be that Leandro Trossard has to go to for that to happen, which as much as I don’t really want Trossard to go, if it’s a case of Trossard has to go for Eze to come in, then that’s an acceptable sacrifice.”

Watts added: “I wouldn’t let him go unless it was absolutely guaranteed that someone else was coming in. He’s been a brilliant signing, the availability is so good with him, as he showed last season when everyone else around him was dropping like flies. Leo was the one constant.

“I wouldn’t want to force him out the door at all. I still think he’s got loads to offer. He’s versatile, he scores goals, he sets goals up. But if it meant you could get Eze, I think it’s an acceptable sacrifice, especially with Madueke coming in who is going to be considered quite a lot as a left-sided option.

“You’ve then got Eze if he comes in, Martinelli, Madueke. You’ve got left-sided options there, even if Trossard goes. I wouldn’t be celebrating it by any means, because I think Arsenal would be losing a very, very good player. But I think what it would do to the squad, how it would change things, it would be an acceptable departure.”