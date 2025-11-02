Arsenal ‘want to sign’ three players at ‘Arteta’s request’ after January transfer budget is revealed

Mikel Arteta has asked Arsenal to sign some of the best youngsters around as a priority with Ayyoub Bouaddi, Lennart Karl and Marc Casado all of interest, according to reports.

The Gunners have made a brilliant start to the new season with Arsenal seven points ahead of second-placed Bournemouth, who play Manchester City on Sunday.

Arsenal have nine matches in all competitions, including their last five in the Premier League, and are now well placed to win their first title since 2004, when Arsene Wenger was still at the club.

After spending a lot of money in the summer improving their squad with eight new faces, Arsenal are likely to be able to spend again in the January transfer window.

A further injection of quality in the winter could help Arteta consolidate their position in first place with the Arsenal boss looking at players with big potential.

Earlier this week, a reliable account on X recently claim that Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta will be given as much as £100m to spend in the January window.

The account wrote: ‘Mikel Arteta has £100m to spend in January. The money is there for him.’

Caught Offside journalist Mark Brus didn’t confirm the £100m figure but did claim that ‘the money is there for more significant signings in 2026’.

Brus wrote: ‘For now, it would not really be accurate to talk about a set ‘budget’ being made available to Mikel Arteta. I know a figure of £100m has been doing the rounds, but my understanding is that it rarely works like that.

‘Sources in the industry are all saying the same thing, though, and that’s that Arsenal’s financial situation is good. They’re confident the money is there for more significant signings in 2026.’

A source told Brus: “I’d expect money to be there for Arteta this January if he wants to spend, but at the moment everyone is pretty happy with what the changes over the summer have brought to the squad,” one source told me.

“Arsenal feel they have a team that can challenge in all competitions – they’ve brought in quality and depth. So for now they’re looking ahead to targets for the summer and beyond.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Arsenal ‘want to sign’ three ‘gems’ in the ‘medium to long term’ at ‘Arteta’s request.

Those three players are Lille’s Bouaddi, Bayern Munich’s Karl and Barcelona’s Casado as Arsenal, who are in a good financial position, look to improve their squad for the future.

It has been claimed that Arsenal ‘are in no hurry to make big signings in January and prefer to focus on developing the squad, but they are already working on scouting talents who can adapt to their playing philosophy and system of pressing and possession.’

A move for Bouaddi is viewed as a ‘generational talent’ by Arsenal and they think ‘that getting ahead of the competition would give them an advantage’.

Karl is not an ‘immediate priority’ but the Gunners ‘value ​​this option as part of its strategic plan: to bring in promising youngsters and allow them to develop before assuming a leading role’.

Casado is ‘capable of providing balance and physical presence in midfield, a position the club wishes to strengthen sooner rather than later’ but Arsenal could find it tricky to complete a deal as Barcelona ‘will not let him go easily’.