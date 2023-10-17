Arsenal ‘want to steal’ €40m Liverpool target as ‘Klopp especially’ eyes €20m teenage alternative

According to reports, Arsenal have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Brazil international Andre Trindade from Fluminense.

Liverpool spent over £150m on new signings during the summer transfer window as they were focusing on overhauling their midfield.

Significant fees were spent to acquire Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

The Reds did not sign a top-class defensive midfielder to replace Fabinho despite Andre being heavily linked with a move to Anfield. Man Utd were also linked with the 22-year-old during the summer amid suggestions that he is valued at around €40m.

Fluminense reportedly made it clear during the summer that they were unwilling to let Andre leave while this year’s Copa Libertadores is ongoing but a January transfer could be on the cards.

Liverpool are not alone in pursuing Andre as it was claimed earlier this week that Arsenal are also interested in signing the young midfielder.

Spanish outlet Fichajes are now reporting that ‘Arsenal want to steal’ Andre from under Liverpool’s nose.

Arsenal and Liverpool are said to be in ‘direct competition’ for Andre as Mikel Arteta is ‘looking to further strengthen’ in the defensive midfield department. The report explains.

‘Arsenal have shown strong interest in the promising 22-year-old footballer and are willing to compete with Liverpool for his signature, possibly in the 2024 transfer window. ‘Although it is not specified whether Arsenal will make a move in January, the possibility is being raised as Liverpool are seriously considering a bid for Andre. During the summer, Jurgen Klopp’s team had already shown interest in the midfielder, but Fluminense refused to sell him mid-season. ‘The possible arrival of Andre to Arsenal could lead to the departure of Jorginho or Mohamed Elneny, since one of them could be expendable. Elneny, despite renewing his contract after suffering a knee injury during the January transfer window, has played a marginal role in the team.’

It has also been suggested in recent weeks that Liverpool will turn their attention to signing a new centre-back ahead of January.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio have been mentioned as potential targets but Klopp also seemingly has his eye on further midfield recruits.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg is reporting that “Liverpool and especially Jurgen Klopp is monitoring the development of Assan Ouedraogo”.

The report adds: “The 17 y/o versatile midfielder from has a release clause in 2024. Clubs from abroad have to pay around €20m. Next to #LFC more clubs from England are interested: Everton & Brighton.”

Ouedraogo has broken through at Schalke at the start of this season as the teenager – who is also capable of playing as a winger – has made nine appearances for them in the German second division this term.

