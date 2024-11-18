Arsenal ‘want to repeat Odegaard trick’ as Real Madrid jewel ‘could join’ Arteta’s side

Arsenal are keen on attempting to ‘repeat’ the operation which saw Martin Odegaard join the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid in 2021, according to reports.

The north London club have had a shaky start to the new Premier League season with Arsenal winning just five of their first 11 matches.

Arteta’s fourth-placed side are now nine points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool with the Reds making a fast start to the new season, while defending champions Man City are four points ahead in second.

Arsenal have not won in their last four Premier League matches as they struggle to stay in the title race and now there are rumours about who Mikel Arteta could bring in to improve his side.

The Gunners have only been able to call upon captain Odegaard for four Premier League matches this season and they are looking for some cover for the Norwegian.

And reports in Spain claim that Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Guler ‘could join’ Arsenal in January as the Turkey international continues to get frustrated about his game time.

The Premier League side ‘want to repeat what they did with’ Odegaard in 2021 with Guler after Arsenal brought the Norway international in initially on loan before making the deal permanent six months later for around €40m.

Guler, who starred at Euro 2024 for Turkey, is ‘seeing his talents remain on the back burner due to the lack of opportunities under the management of Carlo Ancelotti’.

Arsenal, who ‘had great success with Martin Odegaard after a similar situation, see in Guler an opportunity to repeat the formula’ but Real Madrid ‘could resist letting one of their jewels leave’.

Former Tottenham and Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton reckons Arsenal will probably end up finishing third this season but he’s already ruled them out of the title race.

Hutton told BestBettingSites.co.uk: “I did the Liverpool game against Aston Villa, and they were very good. I just feel the way the league is at this moment in time, if you start losing too many points, you’re out of it.

“Liverpool are five points in front and then you’ve got Arsenal nine behind that. That’s a lot of points to reduce. That’s a lot in this day and age when you think of previous seasons, teams hardly lost a game. To pull that back is going to be very difficult for Arsenal.

“You can never write off City. That being said, at this moment in time, it would be between Liverpool and City. But things can quite easily change in football. I think Chelsea have done really well. I think it’s probably too soon for them to really be talking about competing for the title over the full length of season, but they’re coming up quickly and they’ve done really well so far.

“I said Arsenal at the start of the season with City, but it’s strange how it’s quickly changed. So, I’m looking at Liverpool and Man City now as the main two contenders for the title.”

On the top four, Hutton added: “At the start of the season, I wouldn’t have said Chelsea would have been up there, but I’m starting to see signs from them that they can go on a run and they can compete.

“We know they’re so strong in terms of their squad, so I think they could maintain it. Liverpool Man City will be up there, I think Arsenal will be up there and then it’s one after that for me. Could it be Chelsea?

“Tottenham seem a little bit back now, but then you’ve got Villa that’s right up there as well, so it is very tight. I think it’ll kind of flip-flop between now and the end of the season, but the top three will be Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal, with a lot of clubs fighting for that last Champions League spot throughout the season.”