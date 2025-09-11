Arsenal ‘wanted’ one signing ‘for sure’ but settled for Viktor Gyokeres: ‘He is a special player’

Arsenal settled for Viktor Gyokeres after giving up on their interest in new Liverpool signing Alexander Isak, according to Gael Clichy.

The Gunners made a big splash in the summer transfer market as new sporting director Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta brought in eight new faces.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie all joined Arsenal over the summer.

There were rumours that Arsenal were also interested in signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig before eventually moving to complete a deal for Gyokeres.

The Gunners were rarely mentioned amid speculation about Isak leaving Newcastle with Liverpool seemingly having a clear run to sign the Sweden international.

It took Liverpool until deadline day to seal a £125m deal, which could rise to £130m, for Isak with the price potentially the reason Arsenal didn’t try for the former Newcastle striker over the summer.

But former Arsenal left-back Clichy insists the Gunners “wanted Isak for sure” with the north Londoners settling for Gyokeres after learning Newcastle’s asking price.

On Gyokeres, Clichy told the Metro: “I think he will adapt. Is he the type of player that the Arsenal fans wanted to see? Probably not. Are they happy with him and will they support him? For sure, at the beginning, and they will hope for something amazing.

“I don’t think he is the sort of player Arsenal are used to, I don’t think in the link-up side of the game he will provide what they need. I think someone like Isak was more suited but he [Gyokeres] will add something Arsenal didn’t have.

“When you look at the players they have brought, they want to use those lines, use those wingers, create one-on-ones and get the ball into the box quickly. I think we will see a new Arsenal, an Arsenal that is more looking towards those situations.”

Clichy added: “Will it always work? I don’t know, like we saw against Manchester United and Liverpool, against top centre-halves, it is not that easy. But I think that is what we are going to see more of this season, more freedom for the wingers, getting the ball into the box for the new signing.

“Arsenal wanted Isak for sure, any team would love him. But it was down to whoever could match the price tag and I don’t think Arsenal were prepared to do that. Football in 2025 is about who can spend the money. He is a special player. but for Arsenal, when you look at the additions of Madueke and Eze, it just feels right to have someone who is going in the box all the time.”