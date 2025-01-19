Arsenal warned against signing transfer target over ‘bad attitude’ with Sesko a ‘risk’ too

Arsenal have been warned against signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen before the end of the January transfer window by former Tottenham striker Darren Bent.

The Gunners were shocked by the injury sustained to Gabriel Jesus, who came off in their FA Cup third round defeat to Manchester United, with the Brazilian sustaining a season-ending ACL injury.

That has led to rumours that Arsenal will now head into the transfer market to look for a temporary or permanent replacement for the Brazil international.

When asked if Jesus’ injury heightened their need to bring in reinforcements in the winter window, Mikel Arteta told reporters: “My answer doesn’t change. We are actively looking into the market to improve the squad. We always have been. It would be naive not too. We are looking and we are trying, so let’s see what we can do.

“To recruit a player there are three parties who have to agree to that. The fact I love my players doesn’t mean we can’t think about improving. We do daily and when the market comes around we have to make sure we have the best resources and capacity to compete the way that we want to.”

Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Serie A side Napoli, is one of a number of strikers linked with a move to Arsenal but former Premier League striker Bent is not convinced it would be the best idea for the Gunners.

Bent said on talkSPORT: “Victor Osimhen, is he really going to be the answer?

“Yes, he was good at Napoli, but maybe his attitude has been questioned on occasions, that’s still a risk.

“I just don’t think you can just go out there and guarantee, right, we know he’s the guy who’s going to go and score us 20, 25 goals.”

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres have also been linked and Bent added: “[Benjamin] Sesko would be a risk by coming to Arsenal.

“[Dusan] Vlahovic, he turned Arsenal down before. What’s his desire going to be to come back and actually come to the club and score goals?

“[Viktor] Gyokeres is another one. I watched him a lot of Coventry. Big fan of his, he’s at Sporting, Sporting have been doing really well.

“Can he come to the Premier League, which is the hardest league in the world to score goals in, and can he score 15 to 20? Again, it’s another risk.”