Arsenal warned over ‘difficult’ transfer as target signs new contract to become worth ‘over €100m’

Arsenal have been told that Ajax defender Jorrel Hato will likely cost ‘over €100million’ after penning a new contract in the Dutch capital, according to reports.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the 18-year-old in recent months, with several European giants believed to be interested.

Arsenal target Jorrel Hato signs new Ajax contract

Hato has been tremendous for the Eredivisie giants, coming across as a player with 15 years of experience, not half a season.

The teenage defender became a mainstay in the Ajax defence at the end of last season, starting in left-back in the club’s last six matches of the league campaign.

In 2023/24, Hato has played every single minute across all competitions for his club, remarkably captaining the side on three occasions.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson – currently at Ajax – was high in praise of Hato last month, saying: “It’s crazy how young he is, but obviously how mature he looks when he’s on the pitch and also off the pitch.

“He’s a very mature person. Works hard. Fantastic player. And yeah, he has a bright future ahead of him, I’m sure.”

READ MORE: Three Arsenal players in Premier League XI of the season so far

It is no surprise to see Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta take an interest in Hato, but the Spaniard will have to pay an absolute fortune if they want to sign him, with a summer transfer surely off the cards.

This is because Hato has signed a new contract to extend his stay at the Johan Cruyff ArenA until 2028.

Ajax confirmed the youngster’s extension on Tuesday and journalist Suleyman Ozturk (via Sport Witness) claims that Arsenal will have to pay around €100m (£85.4m) if they want to sign him.

“This is a player who represents a transfer value of €100m, if you think about the future,” Ozturk said.

“Perhaps he will be the first Ajax player to be sold for more than €100m.”

Fabrizio Romano: No release clause in Jorrel Hato contract

Unfortunately for Arsenal, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said Hato does not have a release clause in his new deal with Ajax.

Romano adds: “There is no movement expected for Hato this summer, but it could change especially in 2025, and Arsenal are one of the teams who have sent scouts to monitor him on several occasions.”

READ NEXT: Premier League improvement table: 1) Liverpool, 14) Arsenal, 16) Newcastle