Arsenal lost a two-goal lead, suggesting another bottle is on the way.

Glenn Hoddle has warned Arsenal they “will be in trouble” if they fail to get a result in the North London Derby this weekend after they collapsed to a 2-2 draw at bottom-side Wolves on Wednesday.

The Gunners had looked to be on course to extending their Premier League lead to six points after Piero Hincapie doubled their lead in the 56th minute but five minutes later and a dramatic collapse began.

With Wolves now only one goal behind, there was miscommunication between David Raya and Gabriel, allowing Tom Edozie a shot that ricocheted off substitute Ricardo Caligiuri on its way into the goal.

The result leaves Arsenal just four points ahead of Manchester City having played a game more and still with a trip to the Etihad to come, meaning for the first time in a long time, the title is in City’s hands as much as it is in Arsenal‘s.

For a team that has a history of capitulating, there are fears this is another “bottle” with Arsenal having won just three of their eight Premier League games in 2026.

Captain on the night Bukayo Saka was put up for media duties but pundit Hoddle suggested his demeanour was “very flat” at a time when he needed to rally the troops.

“That’s interesting, that, because he was the skipper tonight,” Hoddle said for Premier League Productions.

“For me, he was very honest, very honest there saying they need to do better… blah blah blah. But his demeanour for me wasn’t right.

“Your demeanour needs to be a little bit more up, he was very flat, very flat.”

As for Arsenal, Hoddle believes Saka’s demeanour was reflective of the whole team and warned Mikel Arteta’s side that if they do not get a result in the North London Derby on Sunday, “they will be in trouble.”

“A few months ago they weren’t doing that, they were authoritative and were saying, “we’re Arsenal and we’re going to win the title”.

“But they’re doubting themselves and now they’re under pressure and it’s all about the mentality, they need to be strong and together to come again.

“It’s not a crossroads for Arsenal but they need to start again, go again. They’ve got to go again but there’s a doubt in their minds now, there’s definitely a doubt and they’ve got a huge couple of games ahead for them.

“Unless they get a result at the weekend they will be in trouble.”

