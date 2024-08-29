According to reports, Arsenal are ‘weighing up’ a ‘late move’ to sign England international Raheem Sterling from Chelsea before Friday’s transfer deadline.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made three signings as they have acquired David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino on permanent deals.

It’s widely considered that these signings have improved Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League title this season, but they are perhaps lacking a sprinkle of stardust in attacking areas.

Heading into this summer, two of their priorities were expected to sign a striker and a right-winger capable of competing with Bukayo Saka for starts.

Despite this, the Gunners are yet to sign a new attacker and it remains to be seen whether they will land one before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

After he shone at Euro 2024, Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer but he is understood to be holding out for a move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

With Williams seemingly unavailable, Arsenal have been linked with several potential alternatives and Sterling is one of their options.

Sterling previously worked with Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta during their time together at Manchester City and the experienced forward is looking for a way out of Chelsea.

The 29-year-old has struggled following his £47.5m move to Chelsea in 2022 and he is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans.

A report from The Independent claims Arsenal are ‘weighing up a late move’ to sign Sterling and it’s said that this potential transfer ‘rests on one condition’.

Regarding Arsenal’s chances of signing Sterling and a demand made by Arteta, the report reveals.