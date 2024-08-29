Arsenal ‘weigh up late’ Chelsea raid amid Arteta demand; deadline day deal ‘resting on one condition’
According to reports, Arsenal are ‘weighing up’ a ‘late move’ to sign England international Raheem Sterling from Chelsea before Friday’s transfer deadline.
So far this summer, Arsenal have made three signings as they have acquired David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino on permanent deals.
It’s widely considered that these signings have improved Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League title this season, but they are perhaps lacking a sprinkle of stardust in attacking areas.
Heading into this summer, two of their priorities were expected to sign a striker and a right-winger capable of competing with Bukayo Saka for starts.
Despite this, the Gunners are yet to sign a new attacker and it remains to be seen whether they will land one before the transfer window closes on Friday night.
After he shone at Euro 2024, Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer but he is understood to be holding out for a move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona.
With Williams seemingly unavailable, Arsenal have been linked with several potential alternatives and Sterling is one of their options.
Sterling previously worked with Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta during their time together at Manchester City and the experienced forward is looking for a way out of Chelsea.
The 29-year-old has struggled following his £47.5m move to Chelsea in 2022 and he is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans.
A report from The Independent claims Arsenal are ‘weighing up a late move’ to sign Sterling and it’s said that this potential transfer ‘rests on one condition’.
Regarding Arsenal’s chances of signing Sterling and a demand made by Arteta, the report reveals.
‘Arsenal are weighing up moves for Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling or Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman having been approached about both in the final two days of the transfer window.
‘Sterling, who has been told he will not play under manager Enzo Maresca, would be keen on the move but any deal would require Chelsea settling part of his contract and wages.
‘Mikel Arteta wants an explosive player to give Arsenal more options in attack, but the top target of Nico Williams wants to stay in Spain to achieve his long-term ambition of eventually joining Barcelona.
‘The London club are consequently only willing to go for one of their secondary options, on a much lower budget, in the mould of Leandro Trossard’s signing.
‘The primary concern to have a player that can ease the burden on Bukayo Saka, as Arteta is acutely conscious of overplaying his star in a packed calendar and a schedule that is going to see a game every three days once this international break is over.
The club are unwilling to pay a fee for Sterling, though, which is why any deal could be complicated and require the player to settle his contract issues with Chelsea.
‘He is understood to be on £325,000 a week at Stamford Bridge, and Arsenal would be unlikely to go above £150,000. Sterling would have to accept fitting into their wage structure.’