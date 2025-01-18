Arsenal ‘weigh up’ transfer U-turn amid three ‘changes’ with Arteta ‘ready to bring forward plans’
According to reports, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is ‘ready to bring forward plans’ to sign a new striker amid interest in RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.
The Slovenia international was linked with Arsenal in the summer as they looked to sign a new striker and he was understood to be their top target.
This transfer initially looked likely but the deal fell through after Sesko decided to commit his future to RB Leipzig, penning a contract extension until 2029.
Despite this, Sesko could still be on the move this year as his latest deal is an example of a club retaining a player’s value as he has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to leave at the end of this season.
With this agreement, Sesko is expected to exit RB Leipzig this year as he’s emerged as one of the best young strikers in Europe. He has 13 goals and three assists in his 25 appearances this season.
Arsenal are crying out for a new striker as they have become increasingly toothless in front of goal as they have become overly reliant on set pieces and Bukayo Saka.
The England international’s absence due to injury has worsened Arsenal’s issues, while most of Arteta’s other attackers have underperformed this season.
It is difficult for top clubs to land a suitable striker in January, but Arsenal’s hand could be forced as Gabriel Jesus’ serious injury leaves Arteta with Kai Havertz as his only centre-forward option.
Now, a report from The Times claims Arsenal are ‘weighing up a move for Sesko’ with Arteta ‘ready to bring forward his summer transfer plans’.
As per the report, this comes amid three ‘changes’ to Arsenal’s ‘situation’.
‘Arsenal were linked with a move for the Slovenia forward, 21, last summer but were left disappointed when he signed a new contract with the German club in June.
‘As part of Sesko’s extension, there was an understanding that he would be allowed leave for about £60million this summer. However, Leipzig would expect a more significant fee to sell him this month as he has scored eight league goals in their bid to qualify for the Champions League next season.
‘Arsenal could not guarantee him starting minutes last summer and the club wanted to sign a young striker whom they could develop while providing support for Kai Havertz.
‘However, the club’s situation has since changed — with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus both out with serious injuries and Havertz experiencing a dip in form, Arteta’s side have struggled to convert chances in important cup matches. Havertz also cannot be expected to play every match.
‘The Arsenal manager has not received assurances that money spent this month would not affect his summer budget. One complication is that the club hoped to sell Jesus this summer, but the Brazil forward is expected to be out for about nine months after having knee surgery.’