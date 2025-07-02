Arsenal now ‘well advanced’ on £68m fifth signing from PL club as next three targets are named

Premier League runners-up Arsenal are ‘well advanced’ in negotiations to land Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer, according to reports.

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined from Chelsea in a £5m deal on Tuesday as Mikel Arteta brings in competition to compete with David Raya for the number one spot.

Deals for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Brentford’s Christian Norgaard have also been lined up, while personal terms have been agreed in principle with Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera as Arsenal try to agree a fee.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Wednesday that Arsenal have interest in Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze with the England international open to joining.

Romano wrote on X: ‘After direct contact revealed on Monday, Eberechi Eze has opened doors to Arsenal move in clear way. He’s open to joining Arsenal project and attracted by this chance for his future. Arsenal are informed on release clause details and more.’

And now L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi has built on that story by claiming that Arsenal have been ‘positioning itself for several weeks and has made further moves in recent hours to recruit the player’.

The report adds: ‘Contacts with Eze and his representatives to convince them to join the north of the English capital are already well advanced. All that remains is for the Arsenal board to decide whether or not to activate the Englishman’s release clause.’

But it’s understood that Arsenal ‘don’t intend to stop there’ with the French newspaper naming Noni Madueke – who the Gunners have already made a bid for – AS Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche and Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman as their next three targets.

The Standard insist that Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham are still interested in a deal to sign the England international this summer, citing ‘a close relationship with Eze’s agency’.

The report adds: ‘Eze, who turned 27 on Sunday, has a £68million release clause inserted into his current contract at Selhurst Park, payable in instalments. His deal expires in 2027. Palace are believed to value the player broadly in line with that figure and will not let him leave for a heavily cut-price fee.’

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara reckons Eze should join Spurs if he leaves Crystal Palace as he is unlikely to be a guaranteed start at Arsenal.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “He’s not guaranteed to start at Arsenal.

“I’d play for Spurs. I was at Arsenal and I left. I would play for Tottenham every day of the week over Arsenal. He’s not going to be guaranteed a start.”