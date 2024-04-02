Wenger reveals how he ‘fought like mad’ to sign current Arsenal star as he draws Fabregas comparisons

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he attempted to sign Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard before his transfer to Real Madrid.

The Norway international moved from Strømsgodset to Real Madrid in 2015 but he never really settled in at the Bernabeu, playing just 11 times in all competitions.

Arsene Wenger: We did fight like mad to get him

Odegaard went on four loan spells to various clubs, including to Arsenal, before the Gunners turned his six-month loan spell into a permanent transfer in 2021.

And the midfielder has become an important part of Mikel Arteta’s side with Arsenal going from strength to strength under the Spaniard.

Odegaard has six goals and six assists in 26 Premier League appearances this season and now Wenger has revealed that he attempted to sign him during his long spell at Arsenal.

Speaking to Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg, Wenger said: “Yes, I remember him (Odegaard) very well.

“We did fight like mad to get him. I got him in a training session and I remember Steve Morrow brought him into training with is father.

“He reminded me of Fabregas, good vision, good technical quality, easy with professional players in the first team.

“You could see something special there but in the end he has chosen to go to Real Madrid.”

Odegaard is now one of the Premier League’s best creative midfielders and he signed a new contract last year to remain at Arsenal until at least the summer of 2027.

The Norwegian said at the time: “Signing a new contract was a really easy decision for me for lots of reasons.

“Mainly what we are doing right now as a club is special, and I want to be a part of that. I’m really excited for what’s to come here. I’ve found a place where I can be really settled and call my home.

“My story is a bit different maybe, as I moved around different clubs since I was 16. At Arsenal, since the first day, I’ve felt great and this is definitely my home now.

“I just want to say thanks to everyone working at the club and of course, our fantastic supporters. I will continue to give everything to bring success to this club in the years to come.”

Mikel Arteta: It’s the most beautiful part of the season

Arteta is preparing his players for the “most beautiful part of the season” as they have nine matches left to attempt to win the Premier League title.

When asked if Arsenal need a 100 per cent record from now on to finish top of the table, Arteta replied: “It’s going to have to be really close to that.

“When you see the level and the consistency of the other teams and historically what is needed to win in this league, it’s not going to be very far from that.

“This is where we want to be and now we want to take this opportunity and make it happen.

“We worked every single day with that enthusiasm and passion to make it happen and enjoying the moment as well.

“I see the team really flowing and they are really excited about playing each game and that has to drive them (on) this journey to the end.

“I am full of energy and it’s the most beautiful part of the season.”

