Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has given his view on whether the Gunners can beat Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League semi-final.

The Gunners, who are 15 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table, have long made peace with finishing as runners-up despite the Reds not sealing the title until Sunday.

Their main focus is now on the Champions League with Mikel Arteta’s side producing two brilliant displays to move past defending champions Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate.

Arsenal will now face French champions PSG in a two-legged semi-final with the first match being played at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

And legendary Arsenal manager Wenger is hoping the Gunners do well and believes Arteta’s men have the “potential” to overcome the challenge of Luis Enrique’s PSG outfit.

Wenger said on Sky Sports: “I believe that Arsenal have the potential to do it [beat PSG]

“But of course, once you go to the semi-final, Paris Saint-Germain is a very good team as well.

“So everybody is excited about it so let’s see and hope.”

Wenger added: “The teams that go through to the semi-final, they have some quality.

“Then, it’s down to the form of the day, to the main players who can show their efficiency on the day.”

The iconic French manager insists that one mistake Arsenal can’t make is to have a man sent off and leave themselves playing with ten players against a very good team.

Wenger continued: “[It is important] that you have no sending off or stupid reactions at some stage.

“Overall, I believe Arsenal is very solid defensively and, over the two legs that will have a big importance.”

One of Wenger’s former players at Arsenal, Freddie Ljungberg has picked out a couple of crucial Gunners players if the north London club are going to progress.

Ljungberg told Sky Sports: “I think they have a very, very good chance.

“There are so many players that can hurt PSG, but obviously you have the set-pieces, where I think they can or will hurt them.

“Then you have Declan Rice who, of course, would have got confidence from his two free-kicks, but when he wins the ball in transition he can drive forward and get a player like Bukayo Saka into the game.

“Obviously, he [Saka] is lethal and can win any game.”

When asked if Arsenal can finally lift the trophy, Ljungberg responded: “I think so, 100 per cent, they have a great side.

“I think everybody was a bit disappointed about the league, but this is their chance and I think they can do it.”