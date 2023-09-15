Wenger sends warning to Arsenal over Premier League title challenge; reveals one worry

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes the Gunners’ Champions League campaign will cost them points in the Premier League.

The north London side led the Premier League for the majority of last season before Manchester City overtook them towards the end of the season to win the title.

Arsenal have made another good start to the new campaign with three wins and a draw from their opening four fixtures – including a 3-1 win over Manchester United in their last match before the international break – but City already have a two-point lead on them.

Finishing second last season means Arsenal have qualified for the Champions League but Wenger thinks it has the potential to derail their title challenge.

“I felt they [Arsenal] invested serious money in the last four years, they invested a lot of money, but I must say they invested it well,” Wenger said on the Seaman Says podcast.

“They still have a young team, a talented team. I think they learned from what happened to them last year.

“They couldn’t cope well with that, mentally it was very difficult. I’m sure they would’ve learned from that.

“I believe as well that City having lost De Bruyne for a long period and Gundogan, who was a very important player, even if they are a top team I don’t disagree with that, but maybe they can take advantage of it.

“But we have to deal with the Champions League, so that costs points as well.”

Arsenal travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Sunday and former Man United striker Dimitar Berbatov reckons the Gunners will be frustrated by Sean Dyche’s men.

Berbatov told Betfair: “There are rumors that Everton are in the process of changing owners. They have not started their campaign well, and they need to get the points.

“It’s not ideal for them to come up against Arsenal. Arsenal play good football, and Everton need to be clever against them. If they do not have the quality to match Arsenal, they will have to try and beat them physically. They will have to bully them a little bit. Everton used to have strong players, back in the day. Players who you would not want to play against, who would use their elbows flying around. They need to use their strong sides, even if it is ugly.

“In a desperate situation, you need to use desperate measures to get the points. If Everton continue the way they have done, they will not have a good season. However, it may come as a surprise, but I think this game will be a draw. Prediction: 1-1.”