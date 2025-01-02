Arteta had come under fire as Arenal lost ground on Liverpool earlier this season.

Arsenal are said to be ‘alert’ to the possibility of signing Brighton striker Evan Ferguson along with the beleaguered Hammers.

Michail Antonio’s horrific car accident has been another blow to West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui’s opening six months in charge at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are 13th in the Premier League, with goals having dried up as Antonio, a consistent source of goals, is set to miss the remainder of the season.

The January transfer window is not often a market where there are a whole load of players available, but one man who could present an interesting market opportunity until the end of the month is Brighton striker Ferguson.

Ferguson is just 20, but has experienced a difficult period on the south coast as of late with injuries, as well as enduring a dip in form since starting out so well at the age of 18.

Ferguson’s early form had put top clubs such as Manchester United on alert in their quest to find a long term no.9, though opted for Rasmus Hojlund in the summer of 2023.

As per Ben Jacobs, Brighton are still deciding whether to listen to offers for Ferguson in January with several clubs having made enquiries.

Brighton are still deciding whether to listen to offers for Evan Ferguson in January. Several suitors have already enquired and yet to receive clarity. Brighton’s focus just on getting Ferguson fit for now. Arsenal, Fulham and West Ham among those alert to an opportunity. #AFC… pic.twitter.com/8nO0wsFXe5 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 1, 2025

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has favoured Joao Pedro as his central striker, while Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter have also played their part in the club’s early season success.

As well as West Ham, fellow London clubs Arsenal and Fulham are keen on the Republic of Ireland striker, though the option of a six-month loan is what interests all three clubs more than any other deal. However, Brighton would insist on including an obligation in any loan deal should Ferguson leave this month.

It’s no surprise Arsenal are interested, with it seemingly obvious a goalscorer at the top of the pitch was what Mikel Arteta needed to lead the title race this season.

After a summer where the budget was spent on Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori, eyebrows were raised that the Gunners had been happy to go into the season without an established forward.

That decision sees them six points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand after their match against Everton last month was postponed.

Jacobs also reports that Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko are also targets for Arsenal. Prising the former away from Newcastle maybe an impossible task right now though, with the Sweden international scoring 12 goals in the league already this season.

His performance against Manchester United earlier in the week saw him run Matthijs De Ligt, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez ragged, earning the plaudits from Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher who dubbed Isak the “most in-form striker in Europe.”