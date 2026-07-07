Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta would be able to get a deal done with West Ham United for Aaron Wan-Bissaka for just £25million, according to a reliable report.

On July 6, it emerged that Arsenal are exploring a move for former Manchester United right-back Wan-Bissaka.

Ben White could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium this summer, and the Gunners are looking at potential replacements.

TEAMtalk reported that West Ham are ready to sell the right-back, following their relegation from the Premier League.

The reliable transfer news outlet stated: ‘Still only 28, Wan-Bissaka remains widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s strongest one-on-one defenders and his defensive qualities are understood to appeal to a number of Arsenal’s recruitment staff.

‘Sources indicate there is a belief within the club that his profile could complement Timber well, offering Arteta another reliable defensive option capable of handling elite wide players.’

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West Ham want £25m for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The Athletic has now brought an update on the future of the defender, who played for DR Congo at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

The trusted publication has claimed that West Ham are ready to cash in on the 28-year-old former Crystal Palace star for just £25million.

The report has noted: ‘West Ham United are open to selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka and will set an asking price of £25million. The Championship side are yet to receive any enquiries for the 28-year-old.

‘Wan-Bissaka, whose contract expires in the summer of 2031, has made 65 appearances across all competitions since joining from Manchester United for £15m in August 2024.’

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Arsenal face Bruno Guimaraes roadblock

While Arsenal will be encouraged to learn about West Ham’s stance on Wan-Bissaka, the Gunners have an uphill task to convince Newcastle United to sell Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal want to sign Guimaraes from Newcastle in the summer transfer window and have had an initial offer for the Brazil international midfielder already turned down.

Newcastle have told Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur, and, according to Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke, the Magpies are not going to sell Guimaraes, too.

O’Rourke said: “It’s a difficult situation for Newcastle because they don’t want to lose Bruno Guimaraes.

“Especially after Anthony Gordon completed his move to Barcelona, and Sandro Tonali is close to joining Tottenham, they don’t want to lose any more of their best players.

“To lose three key players like that in the same transfer window would take a lot to recover from for Newcastle and would put them in a difficult position.

“They were never going to sell Bruno at £55 million or whatever that it was talked about as well. I think they’ll be doing everything they can to try and keep hold of the Brazil international.

“Newcastle right now are probably trying to batten down the hatches and make sure that no more key players leave the club.

“As I said, to lose three players of the quality of Gordon, Tonali and possibly Bruno would be huge loss for the club and would leave them with big voids to fill.”

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