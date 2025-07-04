When Arsenal will bid for Rodrygo revealed as Gunners face ‘the summer of their lives’

Premier League side Arsenal will wait until August to make an official offer for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, according to reports.

The Gunners have signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea in their only deal of the summer, while midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Cristian Norgaard have been lined up as new additions too.

Recent reports also claim that Arsenal are edging closer to completing deals to sign Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera and Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze is another target, while it has been known for a while that Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is their dream winger target for the summer.

A report on Thursday claimed that Real Madrid are ‘open to selling’ the Brazil international if submit a ‘suitable offer’ for the 24-year-old.

And The Athletic‘s David Ornstein also revealed on Thursday that he reckons Arsenal will go for Rodrygo once they have offloaded Gabriel Martinelli.

Ornstein explained: “Arsenal are spinning multiple plates and working on the various positions.

“We know the number nine is the priority for them and then they’ve always wanted to strengthen on the left wing but they’ve got Gabriel Martinelli, a very fine player there already.

“If he was to leave, then you could see them maybe bringing in a top left-sided winger.

“If he’s not to leave, then I don’t think so. We’ve talked and reported on the likes of Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon. I think that’s if Martinelli leaves. I don’t necessarily think that that’s if he was to stay.

“Whereas you could look at somebody like Noni Madueke who could come in and be that back up to Saka on the right. He could be an option on the left potentially even if Martinelli stayed.

“And then you’ve got they’re looking at things inside, the likes of Eze, it’s been well reported, and Morgan Rogers, and there are loads of names. James [McNicholas] listed them in the deal sheet this week, so I’m not putting any order on them.

“But we do know that Eze is high among them for that 8-10 role, which is separate to the striker, the left, the right.”

And now Spanish newspaper AS claim that Arsenal are ‘facing the summer of their lives’ as sporting director ‘Andrea Berta intends to continue shaking up the market’.

The Gunners ‘want the Brazilian to be the new spearhead of Arteta’s project alongside Bukayo Saka’ after ‘contacts with his entourage have been taking place since before the end of last season.’

Arsenal are ‘willing to make a large investment to convince him’ to move to the Emirates Stadium with an offer ‘that could exceed’ €90m.

It is understood that a deal ‘will be cooked slowly’ as Rodrygo ‘has asked to cut off all communication so he can focus on the Club World Cup’.

This request from the Real Madrid winger ‘means the hornets’ nest won’t be stirred until August’ with the plan to sit down with Xabi Alonso and clarify his future after the Club World Cup.

Rodrygo ‘wouldn’t object to his departure as long as he can choose his destination’ and the Real Madrid star ‘will be the icing on the cake of Arteta’s project’.