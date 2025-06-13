Where Gyokeres ‘thinks he will play next season’ after Arsenal bid and Man Utd interest

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has decided where he ‘thinks’ that he will be playing his football next season amid interest from Arsenal and Man Utd.

It was thought that Gyokeres would not entertain the idea of leaving Sporting for Man Utd in the summer after Ruben Amorim’s side failed to qualify for the Champions League.

But journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that the Sweden international would actually be “very keen” on a move to Old Trafford, regardless of them not being in Europe next term.

Before transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Tuesday and claimed that Man Utd “called again” about Gyokeres as they keep “informed” on his situation.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “From what I heard, last week Man Utd had new contacts with Viktor Gyokeres’ camp, to be informed on the situation, something like ‘okay, if Arsenal are not doing the deal we are still there, we are still interested’.

“Then for Man Utd we have to see financially how they can make it happen, because with Champions League football I’m 99 per cent convinced that they were going to close the Gyokeres deal quite quick. That was the feeling.

“Then no Champions League football, they lost the [Europa League] final in Bilbao, and so it’s more complicated financially.

“But for Gyokeres, Man Utd called again. Let’s see if they’re able to make it happen but there were new contacts with the agent of the player.”

Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol revealed earlier today that Arsenal ‘are already preparing a second offer’ for Gyokeres after their first one was dismissed by Sporting.

And now TBR Football has claimed that they know where Gyokeres ‘thinks he’ll be playing next season’ amid interest from Arsenal and Premier League rivals Man Utd.

The Sweden international ‘believes he will be playing in the Premier League next season’ and the striker ‘has made it clear to Sporting in recent months his intention to move and England is his likely destination, although there has been interest from Germany, Italy and Spain’.

TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey said: “Speaking to sources, Gyokeres is convinced that he is moving this summer and he believes he will be in England – not that he has ruled out other countries, it is just where he believes he will be playing.

“He did make it clear from the start that a deal with Saudi Arabia’s Pro League was not a consideration despite them making an approach this month.

“Arsenal and Man United are in constant contact, the lines of communication with those two clubs has been ongoing for months.

“The player’s representatives are working hard on his future, but there is no deadline here – it could be this month, but likely July I am told before something is agreed, but there is no panic. They are calm.”