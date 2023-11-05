Arsenal ‘wholeheartedly support’ Arteta comments in bizarre statement on Newcastle defeat

Arsenal have thrown their support behind Mikel Arteta’s post-Newcastle United comments after what the club deems “more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors”.

Gunners boss Arteta branded the VAR decision not to rule out Anthony Gordon’s goal in Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle “an absolute disgrace”.

There were three separate VAR checks on the goal. Firstly, on the ball potentially being out of play, then on a potential foul from Joelinton on Gabriel, and finally on an offside involving the Newcastle midfielder and goalscorer Gordon.

Arteta told reporters after the defeat: “You have to talk about how the hell did this goal stand up? Incredible. I feel embarrassed.

“I have to now come in here and try to defend the club and please ask for help because it’s an absolute disgrace that this goal is allowed. An absolute disgrace.

“For many reasons, it’s not a goal. More than one reason, it’s not a goal. And there’s too much at stake here. We put so much effort (in).

“It’s so difficult to compete at this level and it’s an absolute disgrace. Again, I feel embarrassed.

“I’ve been more than 20 years in this country and this is nowhere near the level to describe this as the best league in the world, I’m sorry.”

On Sunday afternoon, the north Londoners shared a statement backing their manager.

“Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening,” read a club statement.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better.

“PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

“We support the ongoing efforts of chief refereeing officer Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands.”

