Arsenal ‘will look at selling’ Myles Lewis-Skelly on one condition as major clubs circle

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been linked with a move away from Arsenal.

Arsenal could allow Myles Lewis-Skelly to leave the Emirates Stadium if they receive a ‘substantial bid’ for his services, according to reports.

The Gunners have been brilliant in the Premier League so far this season with Mikel Arteta’s side currently leading second-placed Manchester City by four points, while they are eight points ahead of defending champions Liverpool.

Arsenal invested heavily in the summer transfer window on eight new players, meaning some of last season’s top performers have been knocked down the pecking order this term.

Lewis-Skelly had a breakthrough season in 2024/25, making 38 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, but he is yet to start a Premier League game this term with Riccardo Calafiori keeping him out of the side.

It may seem unlikely that Arsenal will allow Lewis-Skelly to leave the Emirates Stadium in January but the youngster will have ambitions of playing at next summer’s World Cup.

And now a reliable account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ with 684k followers insists that Arsenal would consider a sale if a ‘substantial bid is received’.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. @Arsenal will only look at the idea of selling Myles Lewis-Skelly if substantial bid is received. We understand major clubs around Europe are keeping a close eye on the situation #afc.’

The news come a day after Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett revealed that “a number of Premier League clubs” are monitoring Lewis-Skelly’s situation at Arsenal.

Dorsett said: “My understanding is that Thomas Tuchel has told him he needs to play more football if he’s going to be a candidate for that World Cup squad next summer, and at the moment, he isn’t playing enough for Arsenal.

“We know there are a number of Premier League clubs monitoring his situation.

“Arsenal have no desire to sell. They are competing still on four fronts when it comes to trophies. Their squad is stretched a little bit at the moment because of one or two injury problems.

“Myles Lewis-Skelly will get minutes for Arsenal going forward. And he has of course recently signed a new five-year contract.

“But if you take all of that aside, the reality is that Myles Lewis-Skelly is Arsenal’s third-choice left-back, behind Calafiori and [Piero] Hincapie and that is not a good place for him to be with his England prospects in mind.

“That’s why Thomas Tuchel has said to him you need to be more than just a good tourist.

“And if Arsenal were to consider selling him, another academy graduate where 100 per cent of his transfer fee would go as profit, so that will appeal to Arsenal in in the long term, but Mikel Arteta sees him as a very important player.

“Would be really interesting to see in January if a Premier League club or a European club came in with a big offer, would Arsenal entertain that? They’re certainly not encouraging any offers like that right now.

“Myles Lewis-Skelly one to watch in January and see if there’s any appetite for clubs coming in for him.”

But Caught Offside journalist Mark Brus insists that he’s been told that there is “next to zero chance” of Lewis-Skelly leaving in the January transfer window.

Brus wrote: ‘I’m told there is “next to zero chance” of Arsenal letting him go this January. The fact that there’s the World Cup next summer adds layers of complexity to the transfer market this year, there’s no doubt about that, and of course we know Lewis-Skelly hasn’t been starting games as often this season due to the excellent form and continued fitness of Riccardo Calafiori.

‘However, everyone I’ve spoken to is saying all the same things, so unless something dramatic changes in the coming weeks, I think we can probably write this off as a saga.’