Arsenal will sell Martin Odegaard on one condition as he reaches verdict on joining Bayern Munich

According to reports, Arsenal will sell captain Martin Odegaard on one condition as he is attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

Odegaard has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Arsenal over the past few months.

The former Real Madrid star was criticised for his disappointing form during the 2025/26 campaign as he also struggled with injuries, though he has returned to form at the start of this season.

The 27-year-old has five goal involvements in all competitions at the start of this season, and it has emerged that Arsenal are hoping to extend his contract beyond 2028.

However, Odegaard could yet be lured elsewhere because he is attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

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Now, a report from Sky Germany claims Arsenal are ‘working’ on a new contract for Odegaard, though he is keeping his options open.

Arsenal to sell Martin Odegaard on one condition

It is said that Odegaard ‘can imagine playing for Bayern Munich in the future’, and Arsenal will not stand in his way if they cannot come to terms on a new contract.

The report explains:

‘The Norwegian’s contract currently runs until 2028. Arsenal have already held initial informal talks about extending his contract. Arsenal are keen to avoid Ødegaard entering the final year of his contract and potentially leaving on a free transfer in 2028. ‘Should no agreement be reached on a new contract, Arsenal would, according to Sky Sport, consider selling Ødegaard next summer. Furthermore, the club has received offers from other top European clubs.’

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Still, it is also noted that Odegaard is not a ‘concrete’ target for Bayern Munich at the moment.

Regardless, former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has sent a warning to Odegaard over his starting place.

Petit said:“This is a good thing for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal. You’re used to that when you’ve played for big clubs. You can’t survive on just doing great things in the past, you need to do that every single week. I know it’s almost impossible to play well every single week, but if you can’t do that regularly, then that’s why you don’t play for top clubs.

“I’ve been really impressed with Konsa and when [William] Saliba returns, it will be a headache for Arteta, but this is a good thing for the club and this is what we call competition. This is what happens when you’re top players and a top club.

“Players need to rise to the next level mentally and you need competition in every single position. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard know they need to keep playing at the highest level or they’ll lose their place. This is what it is.”

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