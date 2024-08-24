Southampton have reportedly opened talks with Arsenal over the loan signing of Aaron Ramsdale, with a Netherlands international lined up as an alternative.

Ramsdale lost his place in the Arsenal goal last season following the signing of David Raya from Brentford.

When the Gunners bought Ramsdale in the 2021 summer transfer window, many people were taken by surprise, however, he ended up being an inspired signing.

The England goalkeeper quickly won over his doubters and was crucial in Arsenal’s top-four push in 2021/22 and title push the following campaign.

The reaction to Mikel Arteta bringing in Raya to take the No. 1 shirt was pretty volatile and the Spanish manager was heavily criticised.

Despite being a benchwarmer in 23/24, Ramsdale did not leave the club in January and with a week left in the summer window, he is still an Arsenal player.

There have been lots of transfer rumours over the past eight months or so, with Chelsea and Newcastle United among those reportedly interested in signing Ramsdale.

More recently, Dutch giants Ajax have been linked, while Southampton, Wolves and Bournemouth are also believed to be exploring a move.

Southampton, Arsenal ‘in talks’ over Ramsdale loan

According to Sky Sports, the Saints are currently ‘in talks with Arsenal’ over the possibility of signing Ramsdale on loan.

It is claimed that the two clubs are ‘also discussing potential obligations to buy the goalkeeper if Russell Martin’s side stay up’.

Interest from Wolves and Bournemouth is emphasised, with Ramsdale ‘on the list of goalkeeper targets’ at the latter as the former ‘remain interested’.

Arsenal are happy to sell the 26-year-old, but only ‘if the right offer is made’.

The Gunners prefer a permanent sale rather than a loan, with a temporary departure including an obligation to buy something they are considering.

In terms of potential replacements, Arteta is believed to be keen on Espanyol shot-stopper Joan Garcia.

Wolves could end the summer window without signing a new goalkeeper, though that is unlikely to be the case at Southampton and Bournemouth.

Martin started Alex McCarthy in between the sticks in Southampton’s Premier League opener against Newcastle and the 34-year-old basically assisted the only goal of the game as the Magpies won.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea outcast Kepa Arrizabalaga, who spent last term on loan at Real Madrid and remains the most expensive goalkeeper ever.

Southampton also have an interest in Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow, who could be pursued if they fail to agree a deal with Arsenal for Ramsdale.

Bijlow was his club’s first-choice ‘keeper last season but his year was hindered by injuries. He has lost his starting spot to Timon Wellenreuther for 24/25.

Reports state that the Netherlands international is one of several options the Saints are ‘tracking’.

