Arsenal ‘will go for’ top Man Utd transfer target in January; also an ‘object of desire’ for Newcastle

Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move to the Premier League,

Arsenal will attempt to beat Manchester United and Newcastle United to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to reports.

The Gunners improved their side in the summer transfer window with the additions of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, David Raya and Kai Havertz.

Arsenal have made a solid but unspectacular start to the new Premier League season as they remain unbeaten on 14 points from a possible 18 – but they are four points adrift of leaders Manchester City who have made a perfect start to the new campaign.

And there are rumours that Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu are already planning to spend again in the January transfer window in an attempt to compete for the title.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insist that Arsenal and Newcastle ‘will go for’ Rabiot in the January transfer window as they look to improve their squads.

Rabiot has started all five of Juventus’ Serie A matches this season, contributing one goal and one assist in a side struggling to score goals under Massimiliano Allegri.

It is understood that Rabiot is the ‘object of desire of several Premier League clubs’ with his contract expiring at the end of June next year.

Arsenal and Newcastle are ‘the clubs most interested in his signing’ as both the Premier League clubs hope to ‘reinforce their midfield’.

Despite being an ‘undisputed starter’, the France international ‘could opt for an exit during the season’ as he searches for ‘a new sporting adventure’.

It’s Juventus’ ‘desire to continue counting on the services’ of Rabiot and they are now ‘looking for a new renewal at the last minute’ in order to ward off interest in their midfielder.

A report on Monday claimed that Rabiot is back on Man Utd’s radar with the the Red Devils feeling January could be their big chance to land the World Cup winner.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano expects Juventus to push Rabiot to sign a new contract with ‘no talks ongoing now’ over a possible move to any Premier League club.

Romano wrote on his Caught Offside column: “We’re once again seeing Adrien Rabiot linked with Premier League clubs, but honestly there is no truth to the rumours at all.

“There are no talks ongoing now, no decision will be made now. Juventus are considering to offer a new deal to Rabiot in the next months as he’s key player for them, they really want Adrien to stay so I’m sure they will push for it.”