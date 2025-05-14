Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to be backed with a transfer budget of at least £100million as he targets a new striker, midfielder and centre-back, according to reports.

The Gunners are planning a major summer spend after falling short in the Premier League title race for a third consecutive season.

They pushed Manchester City all the way in 2022/23 and 2023/24, but Liverpool cruised to the title this term, with Arsenal unable to mount sustained pressure on the eventual champions.

Arteta has already agreed a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, ticking off the midfield reinforcement.

However, a new striker is considered the priority for the Spanish manager this summer.

Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly the top target, but Arsenal have also been linked with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

A busy window is expected, with Sky Sports reporting that Arsenal are prepared to invest at least £100m on new arrivals, ‘plus funds raised through player sales’.

The north London club are in a ‘healthy’ financial position, comfortably within the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules, and eager to strengthen the squad.

Reports suggest Arsenal are confident of landing Zubimendi, with plans to trigger his £50.5m (€60m) release clause once the season concludes.

Meanwhile, they ‘will also sign a striker’. Arsenal are still weighing up their options and have yet to settle on a single target.

MORE ON ARSENAL ON F365

👉 Antony and De Bruyne to Arsenal? Six Premier League rejects Mikel Arteta should consider signing

👉 Arsenal top scorers against Big Six: Martinelli only behind Saka in current squad

👉 Arsenal third in two-horse race, Spurs win Europa League, finish 17th – our 10 demands for rest of season

New sporting director Andrea Berta is understood to be a ‘very impressed with’ Gyokeres.

While the Sweden international has a release clause of £84.1m (€100m), Sporting are reportedly ‘willing to let him go’ for a fee in the region of £67.3m (€80m).

Sesko also remains high on the shortlist. His release clause stands at £67.3m (€80m), and he’s viewed as one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe.

Both Gyokeres and Sesko would likely command wages in the region of £200,000 per week – a typical figure for a top Premier League striker.

Lastly, Arsenal are said to be among several clubs monitoring Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

The highly rated 20-year-old has a £50m release clause, and is also attracting interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid.

With a solid budget and clear priorities, Arsenal appear poised for a pivotal summer as they look to refresh the squad and continue progressing under Arteta.

In terms of outgoing players, Arsenal could cash in on Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard, while Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos are all likely to leave.

READ NEXT: Arsenal keep or sell: Martinelli, Partey, Zinchenko out as Arteta rebuilds to avoid sack