Arsenal ‘Rolls-Royce’ can be Adams, Campbell of ‘his era’ as legend waxes lyrical about ‘special’ 22yo

Arsenal legend David O’Leary has waxed lyrical about William Saliba, who can become the Tony Adams or Sol Campbell of his “era”.

Signed from Saint-Etienne for £27million in 2019, Saliba did not make his senior debut for Arsenal until August 2022.

He was loaned straight back to the French club for 2019/20 and failed to break into the first team when he returned, joining Nice on loan in January 2021.

Many thought the 22-year-old would leave the Gunners on a permanent basis with it clear he was not in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

However, the Spanish manager had a plan. He sent Saliba out on loan for the third time in as many seasons, joining Marseille for the entire 21/22 campaign.

The Frenchman had a tremendous year in Marseille and returned ready for Premier League football.

Since making his debut on matchday one of 22/23, Saliba has established himself as one of the best central defenders in England while helping bring out the best of his partner, Gabriel Magalhaes.

Saliba is the one who receives all the plaudits, but it would be fair to say that Gabriel has been even more impressive than the former Marseille loanee since the start of last season.

The latest to praise the French centre-back is Arsenal’s record appearance holder, O’Leary, who spoke following the Londoners’ 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Speaking to The Telegraph, O’Leary said Arteta “missed” Saliba during the run-in last term and has boldly said the player has the potential to be one of the club’s all-time great centre-backs.

“He’s a Rolls-Royce,” he said.

“Arsenal have generally always had great defences – you look at people like Tony Adams and Sol Campbell, great players, and Saliba is going to be for his era.

“He’s quick, calm, reads the game well. He’s good in the air and he’s strong. He’s a good passer of the ball and can step out.

“The big quality is that extra gear to get the ball. Where other defenders might be steaming across to kick it out of play, he’s able to get there in time to play it back to the keeper or another defender.

“I think we have a player who can be very, very special. There’s a good pairing with Gabriel but, to me, he’s the Rolls-Royce that we missed at the most important time last year

“He can be up with our very best if he continues the way he is.”

