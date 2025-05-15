Nico Williams is looking for a new house in London ahead of a potential move to Arsenal as he ‘says goodbye’ to Athletic Bilbao, according to reports.

The Gunners will end the season without a trophy once again after Liverpool romped to the Premier League title at the end of April.

Second-placed Arsenal didn’t get close to the Reds in the second half of the season with Mikel Arteta’s side currently 15 points behind heading into their final two matches.

They did experience some success in the Champions League when they beat defending champions Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals – but they were eventually beaten by Paris Saint-Germain at the semi-final stage.

And Arsenal boss Arteta promised a “big summer” in the transfer market in early April as they look to compete on all fronts next term.

Arteta told a pre-match press conference: “It’s going to be a big one and we are very excited about it.

“The way we planned the five first summers, they were going to be very big and they were going to have different objectives because the turnaround of players and the objective of those windows was going to be different.

“But now when you are going to go again, we want to increase the depth of the squad but as well we want to increase the quality and the skills that we need to go to the next step.”

On new sporting director Andrea Berta, Arteta added: “I think Andrea is a big addition to the club, a big addition to the team, a team that is already formed with a lot of great people.

“Every summer is big because it is an opportunity and especially because of the number of players we have in the squad right now that is necessary.

“But it’s a big summer for many things because first of all we have to maintain the good foundations that we have and then obviously how can we improve and evolve the team.”

Arsenal look to be building towards that with the signing of Martin Zubimendi after transfer expert recently gave his ‘Here we go!’ confirmation that the deal is happening.

And now reports in Spain claim that Arteta has ‘blown two Barcelona signings’ in the form of Athletic Bilbao winger Williams and Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The duo are Arteta’s ‘next targets’ and ‘both players have been closely monitored by Deco [Barcelona sporting director] and his technical team as potential offensive reinforcements for next season’.

It is said Arsenal are ‘willing to make a very strong offer’ for Gyokeres, while the Gunners ‘have the financial muscle to pay’ Williams’ €60m release clause ‘and beat any Barca salary offer’.

Arteta ‘has spoken directly with the player and has assured him of a leading role from day one, something that weighs heavily on the Spanish international’s decision’.

And the report adds that Williams is ‘already looking for a house in London’ where ‘Arsenal is preparing to welcome Inaki Williams’ younger brother with open arms’.