According to reports, Arsenal are plotting a double raid on La Liga this summer as they are considering ‘triggering’ two release clauses.

The Gunners need to be busy in the transfer market this summer as they are set to finish second in the Premier League for the third consecutive season. They are 12 points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool with nine matches remaining.

Arsenal are fifth in our 2024/25 open-play goals Premier League table as they are crying out for a new striker.

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen have been mooted as targets, but they are also expected to make additions in other positions.

Mikel Arteta‘s side also need to strengthen in wide areas, with Athletic Bilbao and Spain star Nico Williams among their preferred options.

The 22-year-old has nine goals and seven assists for Athletic Bilbao this season and he’s expected to leave the La Liga outfit this summer.

Williams has a 58m euro release clause (£48m) in his contract and a report from Caught Offside claims the Gunners are ‘ready to trigger’ this clause.

‘Arsenal are considering triggering the €58 million release clause of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. ‘For a long time, the Gunners have been admirers of the Spanish winger and it looked like they will make the move for him last summer. ‘However, interest from both Arsenal and Barcelona did not prove decisive last summer and the Euro 2024 winner stayed with Ernesto Valverde’s side. ‘The Gunners plan to offer the winger a contract until 2030 in order to convince him to sign.’

Arsenal are also heavily linked with Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia and a report in Spain claims they ‘want to pay his release clause’ this summer.

23-year-old Garcia has made 56 appearances for Espanyol and has a 20 million euros (£17m) exit clause in his contract.