Gabriel Martinelli could be sold in the summer by Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are ready to sell Gabriel Martinelli in the summer transfer market as they look to revamp their attack at the end of the season, according to reports.

It will take a monumental collapse from Liverpool to allow Arsenal back into the Premier League title race this season with the Reds having a 13-point lead over the Gunners.

Arteta’s side do have a game in hand over their rivals but, with games running out, would have to lose more matches than they’ve lost all season, while Arsenal would have to stay perfect.

The latter has been made much harder with their lack of a fit centre-forward with midfielder Mikel Merino playing as a makeshift striker after season-ending injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Pundits, legends and fans have been calling on Arsenal to sign a proper goalscoring centre-forward over the last couple of years but they have failed to add to Havertz and Jesus in the transfer market.

And now it’s likely to cost them with Bukayo Saka and Martinelli also injury absentees at a crucial part of the season and Arsenal could now revamp their attack in the summer transfer window.

TBR Football claims that Arsenal ‘would be willing to part ways with Gabriel Martinelli as they look to reshuffle their attack in the summer’ and the Gunners ‘want to improve their options’ even when all their players are fit.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Recall the Arsenal XI reduced to nine in Champions League draw at PSV…

👉 Arsenal top MVP-less Premier League table as Newcastle screwed without Alexander Isak

👉 Merson tells Arteta to drop one Arsenal star in order to save their season ahead of ‘dangerous game’

Ethan Nwaneri is ‘seen as a capable replacement’ for Raheem Sterling when the winger returns from a loan move from Chelsea, while Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is their top target for a new striker.

TBR Football adds:

‘However, the feeling within Arsenal’s coaching ranks is that the club do need to upgrade their options. ‘Arsenal insist that Martinelli and Trossard both leaving is highly unlikely, but clearly not impossible. ‘The duo have strong interest from Europe but also from Saudi Arabia – it’s understood that Saudi sides could offer substantial money for both, but most would be for Martinelli. ‘Arsenal have good funds in place ahead of the summer, but with a new striker and potentially two central midfielders coming in, it is acknowledged that a sale is likely should a winger come in.’

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock feels the tide is turning among Arsenal fans towards Arteta as they look set to finish as Premier League runners-up for a third season in a row.

Warnock said on Sky Sports: “A lot of Arsenal fans were calling for Arteta to be out, they’re not happy, they felt like this was the year. They feel like he’s wasted money on players, played who haven’t performed at the highest level.

“But look at where Arsenal were when he went in. This is the harsh reality.

“A lot of managers do that within the game, they struggle to just get over that line and win a title.”