Arsenal ‘willing to pay’ £49m now for ‘perfect signing’ as Tottenham threat emerges

Arsenal and Tottenham are ready to trigger Nico Williams’ release clause at Athletic Bilbao before the end of the winter transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners have been forced to look at new attacking options in the January transfer market after injuries to Gabriel Jesus – who has been ruled out for the season – and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League but six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand on the north Londoners.

And the Gunners are keen to do business if possible in order to give them the best possible chance of hunting down Liverpool and competing in other competitions too.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed earlier in the transfer window that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘would like to sign’ Athletic Bilbao’s Williams.

Ornstein wrote in early January:

‘Nico Williams has a host of suitors; Arsenal and Chelsea are high among them, while Liverpool looked into the viability of a deal last summer. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would like to sign Williams in this window but the finances involved make it highly unlikely and Williams is not agitating to leave Athletic Bilbao. ‘His release clause stands at just shy of €60million — it fluctuates with inflation — and would need to be paid in full. When the size of his salary is factored in, it becomes even more difficult. A summer transfer is more plausible.’

And now reports in Spain claim that Arsenal are ‘willing to make a bold move to secure his services’ before the end of the transfer window, which would be the €58m (£49m) needed to trigger his release clause.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are now in ‘an intense race’ to sign the Spain international with both sides ready to trigger his release clause.

Another player that Arsenal are looking at signing is Norway Under-21 international Sverre Nypan with the Rosenborg midfielder attracting interest from other clubs around the world.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365…

👉 Arsenal target creeps into Premier League XI of season ahead of other Arsenal target

👉 Mailbox: ‘Faux outrage’ on Arsenal fan abuse is ‘smokescreen’ for ‘biased’ Michael Oliver

👉 Arsenal fans and media must share blame for Michael Oliver death threats

Fabrizio Romano revealed in his GiveMeSport column: ‘Another player who’s spent the last 48 hours in Manchester is the Norwegian gem Sverre Nypan.

‘His class and technique make him one of the best talents around with Rosenborg aware of interest from some of the best clubs in the world. Sverre was in attendance at Manchester City-Chelsea right after spending over four hours to visit Man City, as they’ve presented their project with an initial move to Spanish side Girona (City Football Group, just like the Savinho deal) and then next step, Manchester City.

‘Arsenal are also there and absolutely in the race, as they presented a formal proposal to Sverre and his camp, trying to make it happen as they see this 18-year-old boy as a future star with the intention of convincing him. There’s also one more club in the race and Sverre will take his time to decide the best move, but Arsenal and City Group are battling.

‘Who could leave Manchester City and their Academy is another talent, Divine Mukasa. The 17-year-old also scored two goals over the weekend for the U18s. Bayer Leverkusen are coming strong for Divine with interest in bringing him to the club, while Ajax and an Italian club have also called to be informed on deal conditions. One to watch for sure, as Man City consider him an important talent, but those clubs could offer different pathway and this could make the difference.’