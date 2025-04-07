According to reports, Arsenal are looking to wrap up a summer signing ‘as soon as possible’ and will ‘pay the clause’ to finalise the deal.

The Gunners are set to finish second in the Premier League for the third-consecutive season, so they are likely to be busy in this summer’s transfer market to boost their chances of winning the title in 2025/26.

Mikel Arteta‘s side have been ravaged by injuries and their backup options have not stepped up as they sit eleven points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool with seven games remaining.

Arsenal are going to be busy during this summer’s transfer window with signings required in various positions. Their priorities will be a new striker and winger amid reports linking them with Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Nico Williams.

However, Arsenal could also look to strengthen at the other end of the pitch and are linked with Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Arteta made the ruthless decision to replace Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and the Spain international has justified this call. He is ranked as this season’s tenth-best Premier League goalkeeper.

Ramsdale left to join Southampton last summer to play regularly, while Arsenal brought in Neto from AFC Bournemouth on loan to be Raya’s backup.

Reports of Arsenal’s interest in Garcia suggest they won’t make Neto’s move permanent, though.

23-year-old Garcia is enjoying a breakout season for Espanyol in La Liga and he’s on the brink of breaking into Spain’s senior squad.

A report in Spain claims Arteta ‘wants to bring in top-level competition’ for the goalkeeping department, with Garcia ‘already chosen’ as his preferred target.

The Gunners are reportedly ‘willing’ to ‘pay his clause’ to sign him this summer to fix one ‘key issue’ at the Emirates.