The final international break of the season is done and dusted, much to the delight of the masses, and the tightest Premier League title race in many years is back with a bang, with Manchester City and Arsenal clashing in a game that will help decide who lifts the trophy in May.

It’s more ‘must not lose’ than ‘must win’ for either side, but a City victory will bring that familiar and ominous feeling that Pep Guardiola’s men are about to go on one of those runs again, and put doubt in the minds of most Gunners’ fans.

They have grown up an awful lot this season, appearing a lot more street-smart than last year, undoubtedly helped by the arrival of Declan Rice, and their young stars having another 12 months of experience under their belt, but the Etihad Stadium has long been the club’s kryptonite and is a true test of their credentials.

In the near-eight years since Pep Guardiola landed in the north west of England, Arsenal have lost on all eight of their visits to the home of the champions, seven times in the league and once in the FA Cup.

The combined score in that time is 22-4 in favour of City, with several hammerings along the way – the 5-0 in August 2021 was one of the low points of Mikel Arteta’s four-and-a-half years in charge, while last season’s 4-1 signalled the end of the title race, as well as the rather unfortunate Rob Holding’s Emirates career.

For context, the last time Arsenal came away with a point from the ground (May 2016), Manuel Pellegrini was the City boss and Arsene Wenger was still two years away from his exit. The only players from the match-day squads still at either club are Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Elneny – no guesses which will start this time around.

Needless to say, a lot has changed since and Arsenal have already ended their overall City hoodoo this season – the league win in October was their first since December 2015, while they also defeated them on penalties in the Community Shield.

Sitting top of the table courtesy of goal difference after a stunning run of big wins, the Gunners simply must take this form into the game on Sunday. There are plenty of reasons for optimism, hope and belief too.

Anfield was another ground on which the Gunners often wilted in recent years, and they came away with a well-earned point from there days before Christmas.

They have also been largely good in big games this season, beating Jurgen Klopp’s men in the return fixture, and not losing to any of the ‘Big Six’ (apologies Newcastle).

Added to that is City’s own rather average record in those games, at least by their standards. Home and away wins came in the derby, but it’s not as if United are a serious side right now.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs all left with creditable draws from the Etihad, while the first two also got a point at home, and it could have been two more for the Reds if not for a very questionable refereeing decision on Jeremy Doku in the dying moments at Anfield three weeks ago.

The international break has also not been kind for Guardiola, with John Stones coming off for England with an abductor issue just days after Kyle Walker hobbled off with a hamstring injury. Both are touch and go for Sunday, as is Manuel Akanji, who missed Switzerland’s win in Dublin. Ederson is already likely to be out.

It would not as a surprise if any played, but it could mean that the world’s most expensive defender, Josko Gvardiol, has to play. God forbid!

With tongue firmly removed from cheek and avoiding any quips about the legitimacy of everything City, it is hardly ideal preparation ahead of the possibly the biggest league game of the season.

On the flip side, Bukayo Saka got a welcome two-week break with one of those convenient ‘knocks’ ruling him out of England duty, as did the three Brazilian Gabriels. Expect all to be fit and firing on Sunday.

The Gunners have possibly the hardest run-in of the three contenders, with trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Old Trafford still to come.

Any type of result at the Etihad would be a major launchpad for the final two months of the season. A win would keep them top and move them four clear of City, while a draw would likely see them drop to second behind Liverpool but keep them right in the mix.

A loss wouldn’t be terminal, particularly depending on the nature of it, but it could reopen the wounds of last season, as well as their top-four collapse the year before, that suggest Arteta and his side do not deliver when it matters most.

We know what to expect from City at this point, and they will likely step up as they tend to do. It’s on the Gunners to match and, possibly, better them.

These moments and chances don’t come around too often, especially against City; just ask Klopp.

Will the Etihad be the location of their downfall once more or is it finally Arsenal’s time?