Arsenal win at Brentford without key quartet and we should give them title now

Brentford have bloodied the noses of Aston Villa, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle on their own patch this season, losing just once at the Gtech, and welcome Arsenal fresh from completing the Premier League double over the Villans and Magpies to stake a serious claim for European football next season.

Add to that the pressure that Manchester City have piled on Arsenal with their turnaround win at Anfield and the cruise against Fulham and victory for the Gunners on Thursday would represent a big jump towards the title. Winning without any of William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka or Kai Havertz in the starting lineup and it’s a giant leap.

Saka has missed the last three games with a hip injury but is back on the bench, and he’s joined by Odegaard, who missed the 3-0 win over the Black Cats. Havertz’s return was short-lived as the German is back on the sidelines with a minor injury having missed most of the season with a knee problem. And a late blow for Mikel Arteta sees William Saliba miss out through illness.

It means Cristhian Mosquera comes in at the back alongside Gabriel, while Eberechi Eze is in for Havertz.

Viktor Gyokeres is also back in the starting lineup, replacing Gabriel Jesus after the summer signing’s brace off the bench against Sunderland.

Speaking to TNT Sports about Saliba’s exclusion and Havertz’s fresh injury, Arteta said: “He [Saliba] wasn’t feeling good – he is ill, so he is home.

“After the game we played against Sunderland he [Havertz] felt a little niggle. We have to wait and see how long he is going to be out for.”

On Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard’s return to the matchday squad: “That was the time frame, more or less. Let’s see how much we can use him [Saka] today. With Martin, very good news because he is back.”

On Eberechi Eze starting: “He has played a lot of games, and he has got qualities against any opponent he can decide the game. He deserves to play.”

Victory against such a serious football team in Brentford without arguably Arsenal’s four most-important players (Declan Rice might want a word) – their captain, their talismanic right winger, their best striker (sorry, Gyok), and one half (the better half?!) of their outstanding central defensive partnership – would provide a huge confidence boost to the Gunners and those fringe players called upon in particular.

It would also send a very clear message to Manchester City, along with those continuing to doubt their title credentials, that they’re not for moving and more than several big absentees will be required to derail them this time.