Arsenal win NLD but one man makes it into worst Premier League XI of weekend

It might be the last Premier League game this Arsenal man starts for a while; he makes it into a worst XI of the weekend.

This XI is based entirely on WhoScored ratings from the weekend, and there was a lot of terrible defending…

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Everton had two shots on target and scored two goals, with Martinez potentially a little at fault for the first. And of course he was booked because of course he was booked.

Centre-back: John Stones (Manchester City)

The Brentford opener was his fault and it’s a minor miracle that only one of his many errors was punished. Do not expect him to start another Premier League game any time soon.

Centre-back: Jack Stephens (Southampton)

A red card will do that. The game was already lost by that juncture, though Stephens should take a portion of the blame for that after he played everybody onside for the first goal. It’s going to be a long old season.

Centre-back: Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace)

Like Stones, he was credited with an error leading to a goal and his passing was sloppy throughout; there was no surprise when he was hauled off as Palace changed shape in pursuit of an equaliser.

Right wing: Jack Harrison (Everton)

Yet another error leading to a goal (is this a record week for the Premier League?), while he also contrived to play 63 minutes on the wing without putting in a single cross or creating a single chance. Indeed, he completed just nine passes in 63 minutes. Ouch.

Central midfield: Andre Onana (Aston Villa)

Robbed by his former teammate Dwight McNeil for Everton’s opener and he never really recovered, becoming sloppy with his passing and failing to have any real impact on the game. He was replaced at the break by Ross Barkley, who made his case with an assist.

Central midfield: Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United)

Lucky to get away without an E next to his name after giving the ball away for Wolves’ goal and did almost nothing for the entirety of the 45 minutes he was on the pitch: No shots, no key passes, no tackles, no interceptions. The ghost was replaced at half-time by Sandro Tonali and will surely now be replaced.

Central midfield: Lesley Ugochukwu (Southampton)

Actually started well for the Saints but headed over a good chance at 0-0 and then failed to follow his man for the opening Manchester United goal. At just 20, he can be forgiven and probably deserves another chance.

Central midfield: Jorginho (Arsenal)

While Thomas Partey has played his way into the Premier League XI of the season so far, Jorginho looked rusty on his return to the starting line-up in place of Declan Rice. He was dispossessed too many times for a deep-lying midfielder and managed to commit more fouls (2) than he made tackles (1). Gary Neville is right.

Left wing: Ben Brereton (Southampton)

No error leading to a goal for the Chilean international (huzzah) but he did – like Harrison – contrive to play 63 minutes as an attacking player without having any discernible influence on the game.

Striker: Cameron Archer (Southampton)

Poor lad looked terrified before he took that penalty.